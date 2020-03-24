YWCA names 2020 Career Women of Achievement

Eight Cincinnati-area women have been selected as 2020 YWCA Greater Cincinnati Career Women of Achievement for their leadership, vision, community service and professional success.

The eight honorees will be celebrated at the 41st annual YWCA Career Women of Achievement Luncheon, at its new date and time:

Oct. 20, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Duke Energy Convention Center

Keynote speaker will be Patty Brisben, founder and chair of Pure Romance.

Names were announced by luncheon co-chairs Deborah Hayes, vice president and COO of The Christ Hospital Network, a 2018 honoree, and Hamilton County Coroner Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco, honored in 2016.

2020 honorees:

• Iris Simpson Bush, president and CEO of Pig Works, the umbrella organization over the Flying Pig Marathon and related events • Deborah Gentry Davis, vice president of human resources, Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati • Brandi N.H. Elliott, director, Office of Ethnic Programs and Services, University of Cincinnati • Jennifer Loeb Goodin, executive director, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Cincinnati • Roni Luckenbill, CEO, Girl Scouts of Western Ohio • Jeanne Rehling-Golliher, president and CEO, Cincinnati Development Fund • Verna L. Williams, dean and Nippert Professor of Law, University of Cincinnati College of Law • Mary Zalla, global president consumer brands and managing director Cincinnati, Landor

The annual Career Women of Achievement Luncheon is the largest luncheon of business professionals in the Midwest, attracting 2,000 attendees. The event is the single largest fundraiser for the 152-year-old YWCA Greater Cincinnati, and proceeds support the YWCA’s community-wide programs in safety, racial justice and inclusion, and empowerment and economic advancement.

Tickets: $95, individual; $1,750, table of 10

513-241-7090 or www.ywcacincinnati.org/careerwomen

