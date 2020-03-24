Yes, Virginia, there is an April issue … just not in print

Thanks to the recent outbreak of COVID-19, we at Movers & Makers were forced to cancel our print issue for the first time in nearly 25 years. Nowhere to distribute copies. No one out on foot to pick them up. It was a simple, yet agonizing decision.

For April, we have published our completed issue as a Digital Edition.

The future of our print magazine is completely up in the air, as we face weeks or even months of uncertainty. In the meantime, we invite you to stay in touch with us in the digital realm and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter. The more followers we have online, the more effectively we can serve and promote the entire nonprofit sector.

Thank you!

.