Local foundations, businesses create COVID-19 response fund

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Greater Cincinnati Foundation and United Way of Greater Cincinnati have created a COVID-19 Regional Response Fund to address urgent community needs.

“This is a time of unprecedented crisis and we are committed to helping the community right now,” said Moira Weir, president/CEO of United Way, “and we’ll continue to find ways to help in the days and weeks ahead.”

Moira Weir

The fund aims to coordinate and provide timely support to local and regional nonprofits to address food insecurity, housing and shelter, medical response, child care and elder care.

A team from GCF and United Way has identified nonprofits that support the region’s most vulnerable residents. And with funding from Procter & Gamble, bi3, Fifth Third Foundation, The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation and The Scripps Howard Foundation, it already has contributed $650,000 to more than a dozen key social service agencies.

But leaders say the need will continue to grow, and they are asking the public to contribute to the fund.

“We invite you to join us,” said Ellen Katz, president/CEO of GCF. “Your support is critical for our neighbors in need. No gift is too small. Now is the time.”

Ellen Katz (photo by Peggy Joseph)

How to contribute:

Text: RAPID to 91999 Online: with credit cards at www.gcfdn.org/COVID-19 Send a check: payable to Greater Cincinnati Foundation, “COVID-19 Regional Response Fund” in memo line, to Greater Cincinnati Foundation, 700 E. Pete Rose Way, Ste. 120, Cincinnati OH 45202 Call: 513-241-2880 or contact your philanthropic advisor Volunteer: Cincinnati Cares, a connector of volunteers to nonprofit, is helping the community respond through “virtual volunteering.” cincinnaticares.org