A ray of light: Summerfair unveils 2020 poster

Summerfair, one of the oldest continuous art fairs in the country, is scheduled to return to historic Coney Island for its 53rd year, May 29-31. A new poster has been released to help market the annual juried arts and crafts fair attracting hundreds of creatives from Cincinnati and around the country.

“When I think of Summerfair, I think of people gathered under a sunny blue sky near the river. I see the sun, framed in bright colors and patterns. The face symbolizes the artist and his or her vision – the uniqueness of each. It also represents the viewer – his or her individual experience under a shared sun and sky,” says Anne Shannon, creator of the 2020 Summerfair poster.

Shannon, a graduate of the University of Cincinnati School of Design, Art, Architecture and Planning, owns and operates an eponymous local design and marketing business. She and her husband live near downtown Cincinnati.

Summerfair was announced today as Favorite Arts & Culture Festival in our 2019 Movers & Makers Awards. See our Digital Edition for more…