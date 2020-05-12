New, more centralized neighborhood for OneSource Center

On June 1, OneSource Center will relocate to a new location at 936 Dalton Avenue in Queensgate, just west of downtown. For info about an inventory reduction sale, closing today (May 13), scroll down.

According to OneSource, the location is “more centrally located and much more accessible to the pulse of the region and to the nonprofit clients OneSource Center serves.”

OneSource Executive Director Christie Brown

The new location has easy interstate and city access, has plenty of parking, and is in a light industrial area (very similar to its current location in Sharonville). OneSource’s Shoppers Club layout and merchandising will have a new look and expanded offerings will be presented to nonprofits in the months to come.

OneSource Center has been supported in this move through board and donor contacts and in-kind donations — including a new delivery truck signage wrap, temporary warehouse storage assistance, design, warehouse take-down and preparation, flooring renovation, and even help with painting.

Stay tuned for grand opening announcements.

Inventory reduction sale: open to nonprofits and the public

With OneSource Center’s relocation to Dalton Avenue, nonprofits and the public are both welcome to take advantage of reduced pricing on office and mission needs.

Email and phone orders are accepted through Wednesday, May 13. Upon payment, pick-up details will be arranged. All orders must be picked up by Friday, May 15 at the Sharonville location.

An online catalog is available.