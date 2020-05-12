Regional nonprofits receiving $7.2 million from COVID-19 Regional Response Fund

Fund exceeded its $5 million goal within seven weeks

The COVID-19 Regional Response Fund, activated by Greater Cincinnati Foundation and United Way of Greater Cincinnati, raised $7.2 million in emergency relief for over 200 nonprofit organizations that serve the region’s most vulnerable individuals and families. The fund exceeded its original $5 million goal in only seven weeks.

“We hear a new story every day – true, human stories about how this relief effort has made a real difference in our community,” said Moira Weir, United Way president and CEO. “We are all rallying together, lifting each other up, to a better place. I am so proud to live in this giving community and thankful to those who sacrifice for others.”

Moira Weir

“I am so proud of what our community has accomplished since COVID-19 hit our region,” said Ellen Katz, president and CEO of GCF. “Please join us and United Way in giving a special thank you to our funding partners that made this happen: bi3; Charles H. Dater Foundation; Deaconess Associations Foundation; Fifth Third Foundation; First Financial Bank; Hearst Foundations; Humana Foundation; The Kroger Co. Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Foundation; Procter & Gamble; Jacob G. Schmidlapp Trusts, Fifth Third Bank, Trustee; Skyline Chili; Scripps Howard Foundation; and Western & Southern Financial Group; plus the entire community of foundations, companies and individuals. Without your invaluable support, this impact simply would not have been possible.”

Ellen Katz

The fund focused on immediate needs arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, including food, shelter, child care and senior services. Hundreds of thousands have benefitted, including emergency child care for first responders, shelter for domestic violence victims, meals for seniors and more. Additionally, the fund granted many hospitals in the region $30,000 to show support and gratitude of their heroic efforts.

Read their stories at covid19regionalfund.org/impact and gcfdn.org.