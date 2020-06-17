Gala ticket holders stand tall in support of Taft Museum

The Taft Museum of Art’s 2020 gala was going to be dazzling. They would be celebrating a particularly notable occasion – the 200th anniversary of the building that houses the museum.

Built around 1820, the elegant Federal-period mansion has a vaunted place in Cincinnati history. Not just as a repository of art, either. The building was already nearly 90 years old when thousands of people gathered outside to hear William Howard Taft accept the Republican presidential nomination in 1908. Unlike so many other cultural institutions, the Taft is not just a place where history is studied. It is a place where history has been made.

“Light Up the Night with the Taft,” the June 19 event was called. After more than a decade of fundraisers held in early May, the Taft had moved its most significant fundraiser to mid-June. After all, this is an event held outside. And what could be more grand than to spend a warm summer evening in the Taft’s oh-so-tasteful rear garden sharing a sumptuous dinner, good music and perhaps even some dancing?

What was the worst that could happen? A thunderstorm? A cold snap?

How about a pandemic? No one had planned for that.

The museum shuttered its doors on March 13. They had already sold 235 tickets to the event that they hoped would eventually attract more than 400 people.

“We held out hope for several weeks that things might be okay by mid-June,” said Jennifer Horvath, director of development. “But if you recall, things were changing almost every day for a month.”

Jennifer Horvath

Looking back on the news coverage from late March, it’s true. People didn’t know how widespread the novel coronavirus was, nor how deadly the COVID-19 disease it caused would be. But as the number of infections and deaths continued to grow, Horvath knew the Taft would have to join the many other arts groups that had canceled events.

“We canceled on April 20,” said Horvath. The formal invitations hadn’t even been dropped in the mail yet.

Mind you, this cancellation will not break the Taft. The museum will survive. But it is sure to alter the course of the impressive progress the institution has made in its efforts to throw off the common perception that it is a staid outpost of the old school of American art museums.

The recipient of the gala’s proceeds is the museum’s education program. The hope was that this year’s gala could bring in more than $150,000 in net proceeds to support the museum’s educational outreach.

That is a formidable shortfall. No one was certain how they would make up for the loss.

But something unexpected happened. When the Taft informed ticket buyers that the event had been cancelled, they offered to refund the price of the tickets. Or, if people preferred, they could convert the full price of the tickets to a donation.

Like something out feel-good Hollywood movie, all but two of the ticket holders opted to donate their tickets.

Gordy Rich was one who said “yes.”

“Giving them the money is more important than the dinner and a drink,” said Rich, chairman and owner of Reading Rock. He’s not a regular at the Taft, by any means. “But I attended a meeting down there a few months ago and after the meeting took a tour. Just walking around there reminded me that the Taft Museum is the hidden gem of the Cincinnati arts community.”

Gordy Rich

Philip J. Schworer felt the same way when he was given the choice.

“Frankly, I was looking forward to it,” said Schworer, a partner at Frost Brown Todd LLC. When a friend on the organizing committee approached him about buying tickets, it was “an easy ask. It sounded like it was going to be a spectacular event. But when it was canceled, there was no question about what I’d do. I’m a lifelong Greater Cincinnatian and I have known the Taft Museum forever.”

It was a formidable piece of good news in the midst of all the gloomy uncertainty.

Over the course of the last decade or so, the Taft has decisively moved its way into the modern age without giving up any ground to the 15th-19th century art that constitutes the bulk of its collection. There have been a spate of special exhibitions of more contemporary artists, from N.C. Wyeth and Alice Pixley Young to Berenice Abbott and Patrick Dougherty, whose maze of artfully gnarled willow saplings currently occupy the museum’s front lawn.

And thanks to its revitalized rear garden, the museum has been able to welcome a far broader swath of the public than in the past for gatherings like weddings, receptions, luncheons and, of course, the annual gala.

But nothing has done quite so much to extend the Taft’s influence in the community as its educational outreach programs. Some are the sorts of things you might expect – gallery tours and talks by curators. But others are more innovative, like “Memories in the Museum,” ( a collaboration with the Alzheimers Association, the Contemporary Arts Center, and the Cincinnati Art Museum) aimed at visitors with memory loss.

Another is Artists Reaching Classrooms, which immerses high school art students in Cincinnati’s visual arts community and exposes them to careers in the arts. Students interact with professional artists, visiting studios and examining the role of art and artists within society. Students’ work is assessed in terms of methodology and technique. They are shown how to use the Taft as a resource for their own creativity. And they get to participate in an organized exhibition. This year’s exhibit went virtual.

But the pandemic brought much of that to a halt. And by forcing the cancellation of the gala, it looked like the budget might have to be slashed. Now, thanks to the overwhelming generosity of the gala-that-didn’t-happen patrons, the museum’s educational programming will continue.

“Our programs will go on,” said Elise Solomon, director of learning and engagement. “But what they will look like, I can’t really say.”

Elise Solomon (photo by Roman Alokhin)

Different, to be sure. And more of them will, for the short-term, become virtual offerings. The once-popular school field trips will have to adapt for the foreseeable future.

“But we’re determined not to stop engaging our audience or serving people’s needs,” said Solomon. “If I had to find a silver lining in this situation, it’s that it is forcing museums – including us – to experiment and find new ways to approach audiences. It’s an enormous challenge. But I think it’s going to be an exciting one, too.”

taftmuseum.org/2020-gala

M&M thanks the Taft Museum of Art for helping make this story possible.

Light Up the Night with the Taft

Bicentennial Sponsor

The Oliver Family Foundation

Ginger and David Warner

Western & Southern Financial Fund

Legacy Sponsor

1919 Investment Counsel: Ron Bates and Randy Lasley

Fifth Third Bank

Frost Brown Todd: Chris and Angela Habel

The Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile, Jr./U.S. Bank Foundation

Terry Horan

Anne R. Ilyinsky

Meg and Chris Kohnen

Robert and Katherine Lawrence

Tina and Dudley Taft

TriHealth

Gilded Sponsor

Deborah and Paul Chellgren

Cincinnati Art Galleries: David and Debra Hausrath

John and Madeline Lawrence

Whitney and Phillip Long

Heritage Sponsor

Ameritas

Chris and Trey Heekin

Sarah and Timothy Fogarty

Kenneth Taft Mahler and Molly M. Mahler

Laura and Chip Pease

Martin and Maribeth Rahe

Jack and Lynn Schiff

Michelle and Dudley Taft, Jr.

Melissa Wink and Dennis Smith

Host/Hostess

Anonymous

Betsy Ahlert

Sheree and Jay Allgood

Joseph Beech III

Tom Besanceney

Ellen W. Boswell

Chris and Beth Canarie

Diane and Bill Carney

Janel E. Carroll

Shannon and Lee Carter

Michael and Jennifer Catanzaro

Philip and Anne Lilly Cone

Kathy and Bill DeWitt

Renie Dohrmann

Jodi Geiser and Jim Miller III

Lu and Thom Gerdes

Bonnie M. Gleaves

Gerry Greene

Louise A. Head

Irmgard and Horst Hehmann

Meg and Chris Hopple

Jen and Lyle Horvath

Anna and Robert Huesman

Jamie Jewell

Steve Kenat and Heidi Jark

Rick Kammerer and Tim Cagle

Tara and Tom Kilcoyne

Jutta and Patrick Lafley

Ginger and Steve Loftin

Ty and Anita Martin

Mr. and Mrs. Michael S. McGraw

Larry and Jill McGruder

Corinne and Eric Mischell

Heide and Steve Moser

Cora Ogle

Maria and Jim Papakirk

Lisa and Chip Pettengill

Anne and Gunnar Pohlman

Wym and Jan Portman

Alex and Andrew Quinn

Anne and Gordy Rich

Ellen Rieveschl

The Roehr Agency

Michele and Randy Sandler

Kathy and Dave Schmitt

Betsy K. and Marvin H. Schwartz

Phil and Lynn Schworer

Andy and Deborah Emont Scott

Dotty Shaffer

Ann Silvers

Betsy and Paul Sittenfeld

John F. Steele

Larry and Ellen Stillpass

Mary Beth and Tom Sundermann

Dr. and Mrs. Wm. Tobler (Terri and Bill)

Dan and Melanie Vollmer

Mike and Sue West

Barbara Weyand

Tenesia and Robert Wildermuth

Donations and Tickets

Anonymous

Maggie and Brad Albrecht

Neil K. Bortz

Jack and Joanne Brown

Debbie Campbell

Jonna and Gary Clayton

Kelly Dehan

Jerry Ewers and Brian Tiffany

Jen Faber

Karl and Donna Grafe

Judy Green and Tom McDonough

Alison and Justin Greiwe

Mr. and Mrs. William Griesser

H. Wilson and Associates, LLC

Maite Iraolagoitia

Richard and Mag Joseph

Kris and Carl Kalnow

Dara M. Kendall

Tim and Marsha Kerdolff

Anne I. Lawrence

Martha and Carl H. Lindner, III

Thomas Martini

Cassie and Lachlan McLean

Jen and Adam Miller

Sue Monteith

Eric and Leslie Nieder

Robert and Paula Ott

Mrs. Robert H. Preston

Molly Prues

Ruth and Ronald Schmiedeker

Anne and Jim Shanahan

BeBe and Phil Vollmer

Sue Wilkening