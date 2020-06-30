This week’s events … July 1-7

Wednesday, July 1

Wave Foundation | Through July 8, 8 p.m. Online auction. Putt for Penguins. Held in place of annual golf outing, bidding began June 29 and supports foundation’s conservation and education programs. The auction features items from autographed sports memorabilia, tee-times at golf and country clubs, to penguin paintings, Disney tickets, and more. View items and bid.

Clifton Cultural Arts Center | 7-9 p.m. Facebook. Wednesdays on the Porch. Live streaming music by Push Play.

Members of Push Play

Friday, July 3

Art of the Piano | 8 p.m. Virtual. Young Artist Showcase. Live online performances by festival’s 2020 Young Artists. artofthepiano.org/onlive

Cincinnati Opera | 9 p.m. CET. Cincinnati Opera at 100. This hour-long celebration of the company’s centennial features performances by…

Nicole Cabell, soprano and Craig Terry, piano

Jennifer Cherest, soprano and Henri Venanzi, piano

Stephen Costello, tenor and Anthony Manoli, piano

Jacqueline Echols, soprano, Matthew White, tenor, and Kevin Miller, piano

Joseph Lattanzi, baritone and Marie-France Lefebvre, piano

Stefani Matsuo, concertmaster and Michael Chertock, piano, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra

Maria Miller, mezzo-soprano, Cincinnati Ballet dancer Samantha Riester with choreography by Oğulcan Borova, and Carol Walker, piano

Victoria Okafor, soprano and Henri Venanzi, piano

Rodion Pogossov, baritone and Elena Kholodova, piano

Michael Preacely, baritone and Marcellene Winfrey, piano

Morris Robinson, bass and Matthew Umphreys, piano

Members of the Cincinnati Opera Chorus and Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra

Nicole Cabell

Additional airings on CET Arts 48.3

Sunday, July 5, 2020 at 9 p.m.

Monday, July 6, 2020 at 9 a.m., 2 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11 a.m., 4 p.m. & 11 p.m.

Saturday, July 4

JMR with Melinda Dolittle

Cincinnati Pops | 7 p.m. Facebook and YouTube. Virtual July 4th Concert: Live from Music Hall. John Morris Russell leads 30 members of the orchestra with guests, vocalist Melinda Dolittle (of American Idol fame) and local faves, alt-folk duo Over the Rhine. The hour-long program also features previously recorded performances by Steep Canyon Rangers and the United States Army Chorus. Watch

Sunday, July 5

Victor Rosenbaum

Art of the Piano | 4 p.m. Virtual. “Interpretation, Method or Magic”: performance and discussion. Victor Rosenbaum, piano. The 10th anniversary season continues online. A famed chamber musician, “Rosenbaum is one of those artists who make up for all the drudgery the habitual concert goer must endure in the hopes of finding the occasional, real right thing.” (Boston Globe). Check website for suggested beverage accompaniment. artofthepiano.org/onlive