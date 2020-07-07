Events ahoy! July 8-14

Return of the museums … and more

Several artful/smartful venues re-open their doors this week and next:

Wednesday, July 8

Santa Maria Community Services | Virtual fundraiser. Through July 10. Setting the Table. Local chefs preparing a new dish each day. Emcee Steve Raleigh from WCPO presents Sam Dobrozsi of Fireside Pizza in Walnut Hills, Nikki Galea from Crock of Love, Salomon Robinovich from Chino Latino, and Megan Tysoe from Rooted Juicery. In addition, there are handcrafted bowls for sale, donated by Queen City Clay artists, as well as a variety of raffle items. STT.GiveSmart.com Also, a live virtual event, July 9, 6 p.m., announcing raffle winners and more.

Hebrew Union College – Jewish Institute of Religion | Noon. Virtual. Summer Arts Series: The Archaeology of Hallucinogenic Substances

in the Ancient Eastern Mediterranean. David Ilan, Ph.D.

Director, Nelson Glueck School of Biblical Archaeology,

HUC-JIR/Jerusalem. This talk will itemize the available hallucinogens and reexamine a series of artifacts believed to be related to the consumption of psychotropic substances. Series continues July 15, 22 and 29.

Ceramic kernos ring, early Iron Age Megiddo, ca. 1000 BCE,

possibly used for inhaling or imbibing psychoactive substances

Clifton Cultural Arts Center | 7 p.m. Wednesdays on the Porch. Live, virtual concert by Model Behavior.

Thursday, July 9

Green Umbrella / Greater Cincinnati Regional Food Policy Council | Registration deadline: Farm to Table Virtual Cooking Class and Fundraiser featuring chef Jackson Rouse. Class happens July 16. All items are local and sustainably sourced, and will be delivered direct to participants’ doors. Tickets are $150 for two diners or $225 for four diners, purchased online.

Cincinnati Song Initiative | 5:30 p.m. Virtual via Facebook and CSI website. Composers & Cocktails: Libby Larsen. Part of a weekly series of live chats with living composers of song, plus a curated happy hour beverage. This week it’s the Ginger Gimlet. Larsen (b. 1950) is one of America’s most prolific and most performed living composers. She has created a catalogue of over 500 works spanning virtually every genre from intimate vocal and chamber music to massive orchestral works and over twelve operas.

Composer Libby Larsen

Behringer-Crawford Museum | 7 p.m. Virtual. Music@BCM 2020: live jazz by pianist Pat Kelly. First in a series of three virtual Thursday performances before the series goes in-person.

Friday, July 10

Indian Hill Gallery | 6-9 p.m. Opening reception: “Floral Impressions.” Exhibit runs through Aug. 31.

Manifest Gallery | 6-9 p.m. Limited admission opening preview. Four new exhibits:

“14th Annual Master Pieces” – works by current and recent graduate students

“Mini/Micro” – art about small subjects

“Twinkle” – art about sparkle and enchantment

“Monsters” – real or imagined

“Master Pieces” submission by Krista Fay

Art of the Piano | Virtual. Live performances by AOP’s 2020 Young Artists from around the world.

Saturday, July 11

Kentucky Symphony Orchestra | 7:30 p.m. Tower Park Amphitheater, Ft. Thomas. “Swingin’ Cirque Revue: KSO meets Circus Mojo.” KSO’s 10-pc. swing group The Devou-Doo Daddies perform 1990’s swing revival music of The Squirrel Nut Zippers, Royal Crown Revue, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and more. Also available for virtual viewing.

Art of the Piano | Virtual performance and discussion with Simone Dinnerstein. New album preview: Glass: Two Etudes and Schubert: Piano Sonata in B-flat major, D.960, first movement. “Dinnerstein is an artist of strikingly original ideas and irrefutable integrity. These attributes, combined with elegance and grace, lend her music-making its captivating beauty.” – The Washington Post

Simone Dinnerstein

Tuesday, July 14

Cincinnati Preservation Association | 6 p.m. Virtual. “The Oldest Buildings in Cincinnati,” virtual tour of what remains of early Cincinnati, led by CPA preservation director Margo Warminski. Registration