Names in the News: Aug. 19, 2020

People on the move in the Greater Cincinnati nonprofit community …

Interact for Health lands former United Way interim chief

Ross Meyer

Interact for Health announced that Ross Meyer has been hired as vice president, equity and social determinants of health. In this newly created role, Meyer will provide oversight of the execution of social determinants of health strategies for Interact for Health, supporting its mission of improving health by promoting health equity in the region through community engagement, grants, research, education and policy.

Having recently served as interim CEO of United Way, Meyer brings years of leadership and expertise in public and nonprofit organizations, driven by his deep commitment to improve the Greater Cincinnati community.

GCBHS updates board membership

Liz Jukic

Greater Cincinnati Behavioral Health Services welcomes Liz Jukic as the newest member of their board of directors. Jukic is the head of consumer transformation at Fifth Third Bank where her team drives execution of key strategic initiatives through project and portfolio management. She has served in roles spanning operations, customer service, marketing, and program management. Jukic earned a bachelor’s degree in computer and information science engineering at Ohio State University and an MBA from Cleveland State University. She enjoys traveling, reading, photography, and the arts.

George Wright

The board also voted George Wright to a two-year term as board chair. Wright has been a member of the board since 2014, when the organization merged with Clermont Recovery Center. He served as vice chair for the past two years. Wright practiced veterinary medicine in Milford until his retirement in 2016.

Five new UC Foundation board members

The University of Cincinnati Foundation Board of Trustees has elected five new trustees to its 55-member board.

James P. Boyce

Thomas B. Carleton

Barbara S. Fant

Anil D. Hinduja

Amanda L. Wait

New UC Foundation trustees:

James P. Boyce is president and chief business development officer of ADT, a major provider of security, automation, and smart home solutions. He serves the board of United Way of Central Indiana. Boyce and his wife, Cindy, have a history of supporting UC Health, UC College of Medicine, including the Boyce Family Complete Care for Complex Conditions Fund, the Boyce Family Endowed Lectureship in Pancreatic Disease Research and the Defenders Fund for Pancreas Research.

Thomas B. Carleton, A&S ’91 is executive director of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Tri-State Southern Ohio Chapter. He and his wife, Chris, have a long history with UC and the College of Arts & Sciences. They have created internships and scholarships for communications students, as well as a bequest for first-generation students. They’ve also supported UC Athletics and the FETCHLAB at the College of Allied Health Sciences.

Barbara S. Fant, PharmD ’85 is president and principal regulatory consultant of Clinical Research Consultants, Inc. She is nationally and internationally recognized for her expertise on ophthalmic medical devices and has helped to successfully bring hundreds of FDA regulatory devices and clinical services to the marketplace. She is currently on the boards of Clovernook Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired, the Healing Space of Cincinnati and Medennium, an emerging leader in ophthalmic materials and devices. Fant has supported UC Athletics and the James L. Winkle College of Pharmacy.

Anil D. Hinduja, MBA ’86 is vice president and chief risk officer for Freddie Mac, where he is responsible for providing overall leadership and direction for the company’s enterprise risk management division. Prior to joining Freddie Mac, he served in leadership roles at Barclays PLC and Citigroup. Hinduja is a member of the Carl H. Lindner College of Business Advisory Board and his giving has primarily supported the college’s MBA students.

Amanda L. Wait, Bus ’00 is an antitrust partner in the Washington, D.C. office of Norton Rose Fulbright. She has worked at the Federal Trade Commission, and is co-founder of The Grapevine, the first networking platform for professional women who practice in the competition and consumer protection arenas in Washington. Wait was a Kautz-Uible Scholar Fellow at the Lindner College of Business, serves on its board and is a donor.

The trustees will begin their service in October 2020.

Hudepohl joins ProKids board

Michelle Hudepohl

Michelle Hudepohl, who lives in Mason, has been involved at ProKids since 2017 and has promoted the organization through her work as a real estate agent at Coldwell Banker West Shell.

ProKids recruits, trains and supports community volunteers who advocate for abused and neglected children, often in foster care, in Hamilton County.

Crossroads among America’s ‘best’ treatment centers

The Crossroads Center, located in Corryville, has been recognized as part of Newsweek’s inaugural list of America’s Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2020. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The Crossroads Center is one of only seven treatment centers in Ohio to make the list.