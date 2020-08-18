Events for those lazy, hazy, crazy days: Aug. 19-25

Virtual, ongoing and in-person events for the week ahead, ranging from wine, seafood and fine art to doggies, Hall of Famers and interfaith experiences.

Ongoing fundraising events

Brighton Center | Through Sept. 12. Wine Over Water @HOME. Choose online among wine and beer tasting experience packages ranging from $45-$200. Vendors include Braxton Brewing, Center Table Catering, DEP’s Fine Wine & Spirits, Hofbräuhaus, StoneBrook Winery, and Wine Society. All alcohol packages have a virtual tasting experience from the featured winery, plus special VIP option – live Zoom tasting with sommelier. brightoncenter.com/wineoverwater

Contemporary Arts Center | Through Aug. 31, 8 p.m. Art Where You Are Benefit Auction. Proceeds benefit remote access art education initiatives, the CAC x Wavepool Cincinnati Artist Relief Assistance Fund, and more. Auction features original works and limited edition prints by artists recently exhibited at the CAC. Exclusive offerings include 2020 Art Where You Are poster set, and numbered, limited edition CAC x Take A Moment Studio COVID-19 masks. To learn more, or to make a contribution to CAC education programs, visit museum website.

University of Cincinnati Gardner Neuroscience Institute | Virtual, through Sept. 11. Sunflower Rev It Up for Parkinson’s. This year’s run, walk, and bike event can be completed anywhere and will continue to raise funds to support research and educational efforts at the James J. and Joan A. Gardner Family Center for Parkinson’s Disease and Movement Disorders. Track progress on downloadable personal tracker. Donations accepted through Dec. 31. Prizes awarded to winners and Facebook Live celebration held on Sept. 12. Unique online video learning opportunities will be held for registered participants. Registration.

Visionaries + Voices | Aug. 17-23. Virtual. Double Vision XI, 11th annual art auction benefit in collaboration with Everything But The House. More than 50 collaborative artworks: paintings, sculptures, screen prints, mixed-media, and drawings. Artists include: Courttney Cooper, Mark Patsfall, Anthony Becker, Inez Baird, Antonio Adams, Neil Dignan, Ruth Burton, Curtis Davis, Jenny Crowe and Andrew Hostick. COVID-19 Relief Raffle, $25 each, $450 value. Auction ends 8 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 23.

Wednesday, Aug. 19

Greenacres | 9 a.m. Celebration Concert tickets on sale. John Morris Russell leads the Cincinnati Symphony, Ballet, and Opera in joint performances. Three concerts over two days. Seats limited to accommodate social distancing. $25.

Sept. 11, 6-8:30 p.m. Celebration Concert, 7:30 p.m. $25 per person

Sept. 12, 9:45-11:15 a.m. Children’s Concert, 10:30 a.m. $25 per family

Sept. 12, 6-8:30 p.m. Celebration Concert, 7:30 p.m. $25 per person

Thursday, Aug. 20

Musicians for Health | 8 p.m. Virtual. Brain Food, brief conversations about the intersection of the arts and health care. MFH founder, composer/instrumentalist Zac Greenberg, interviews Dr. William Barrett, director of the University of Cincinnati Cancer Institute, professor and chair of the department of radiation oncology at the UC College of Medicine, and medical director of the UC Health Barrett Cancer Center.

Friday, Aug. 21

Talbert House | 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m., Bonefish Grill, Hyde Park. Bang Bang in Paradise (To-Go). Pick up Paradise Party Pack on Friday, Saturday or Sunday, $40 per person: three-course meal and donation to Talbert House. Kids Meals also available, $7 per child. Orders must be placed in advance. Sunset Staycation Raffle, valued at $2,648, includes Ohio River cruise, a Thirty-One Tote-ally Thermal, $50 Bonefish Grill gift card and $50 Pirates Cove gift card. Raffle tickets purchased with a meal or separately. Big Kahuna sponsors: Fifth Third Bank, Hutcheson Homecare Pharmacy and Mercy Health. Paradise sponsor: Horan.

Pyramid Hill | 6-8 p.m. Canines and Wines happy hour. Bring your dog for a walk in 330-acre park and finish it off with a drink at this pet-friendly event. Donations collected for Animal Friends Humane Society; pay standard park admission or bring bag of pet food or two bags of treats for free admission. Petmobile onsite to do adoptions. Purchase Pyramid Hill dog membership before or during event and receive Doggie Swag Bag.

Saturday, Aug. 22

Greater Cincinnati & Northern Kentucky African American Chamber of Commerce | 6 p.m. Facebook Live. Black Business Hall of Fame. Celebrates seven Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky entrepreneurs. 2020 Black Business Hall of Fame inductees:

Terri England, owner, New Horizons Child Care Center

Robert Humphries, CEO, RLH Productions

Angelita Jones, CEO, Eastern Personnel Services, Inc.

Lloyd Lockett, owner, Kings and Queens Shoe Shine

Jesse and Iris Roley, owners, RoSho Awards & Graphics

Roland West, president, Empire Strategies, Inc.

Additionally, Chairman’s Award presented to Julian Rodgers, owner, JRODG Group.

Tickets include historical Shoebox Dinner for $75. Dinner for four is $150. Prepared by The Perfect Brew and available for pick-up on Aug. 22. Registration.

Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra | 7:30 p.m. eFestival/CCO2GO Rewind, “Wind(s) in the Trees.” CCO woodwind quintet in recorded performance at Cincinnati Nature Center. Watch.

Sunday, Aug. 23

Equasion | 3-4 p.m. Virtual. Opening Interfaith Devotional Observance, 3rd Annual Festival of Faiths. Eight-day program, through Aug. 30, filled with worship, music, spiritual meditations, brown bag and webinar events, and a panel discussion for youth. Register.

Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra | 4 p.m. eConcerts with Eckart, pianist Alon Goldstein. Goldstein and CCO music director Eckart Preu host virtual roundtable, plus live performance. Watch.