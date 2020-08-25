Events for the last (sniff) week of summer

One last rodeo before we are roped back into autumn reality…

Through Aug. 30

Equasion | Virtual. Festival of Faiths. Daily online presentations encouraging interfaith understanding and cooperation, as well as overall spiritual well-being. Through Aug. 30.

Thursday, Aug. 27

Dr. Littisha Bates, panelist for Unmasking the Realities

National Underground Freedom Center | Virtual. 6 p.m. Unmasking the Realities: Racial Equity in Education. Conversation with parents and educators about the impact of COVID-19 on an education system that already faces a pre-existing struggle with racial equity.

Musicians for Health | Virtual. 8 p.m. Brain Food. Zac Greenberg in conversation with wellness entrepreneur and author Stacy Sims (founder of The Well, City Silence, Mindful Musical Moments, True Body Project, Pendleton Pilates).

Friday, Aug. 28

Roger Klug

Julie Spangler

Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra | Virtual. 7:30 p.m. eCrawl | Rockin’ on the River with Roger. Guitarist supreme Roger Klug and wife Julie Spangler, keyboardist for the Cincinnati Pops, provide the soundtrack for a sightseeing tour down the “Beautiful Ohio” c/o BB Riverboats.

Ed “Sax’ Thomas

Urban League of Greater Southwest Ohio | Facebook Live. 6:30-8 p.m. Jazz Friday, featuring Ed “Sax” Thomas. A chance to chill as you ease into your weekend.

Cincinnati Landmark Productions | 8-9:30 p.m. Top deck of Incline Theater parking garage. “Open Air Cabarets at The Incline.” Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 19. Tables (four seats) $80. Reservations: 513-241-6550, Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Art Academy of Cincinnati | 6-10 p.m. Art Climb at Cincinnati Art Museum. “Lost and Found.” New exhibit launches partnership between AAC and The Red Door Project.

Saturday, Aug. 29

Cincinnati Celtic Fest | Virtual. Begins at noon. Video performances from local Celtic groups including the McGing Irish Dancers, Cincinnati Highland Dancers, Lost Celts and more.

SPCA | Virtual. 6-7 p.m. 2020 Fur Ball Gala: The Great Catsby. Online events every day this week – Wine Down Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday, Furry Friday – culminating with live virtual gala Saturday. Registration.

Monday, Aug. 31

Paul Daugherty, columnist for the Cincinnati Enquirer

Tender Mercies, Annual Tee Up for Tender Mercies | 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wetherington Golf & Country Club. Lunch, dinner, shotgun start, raffle, speaker: Cincinnati Enquirer’s Paul Daugherty. https://e.givesmart.com/events/h1s/