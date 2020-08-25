What to Do/Hear/See

Events for the last (sniff) week of summer

One last rodeo before we are roped back into autumn reality…

Through Aug. 30

Equasion | Virtual. Festival of Faiths. Daily online presentations encouraging interfaith understanding and cooperation, as well as overall spiritual well-being. Through Aug. 30.

Thursday, Aug. 27

Dr. Littisha Bates, panelist for Unmasking the Realities

National Underground Freedom Center | Virtual. 6 p.m. Unmasking the Realities: Racial Equity in Education. Conversation with parents and educators about the impact of COVID-19 on an education system that already faces a pre-existing struggle with racial equity.

Musicians for Health | Virtual. 8 p.m. Brain Food. Zac Greenberg in conversation with wellness entrepreneur and author Stacy Sims (founder of The Well, City Silence, Mindful Musical Moments, True Body Project, Pendleton Pilates).

Friday, Aug. 28

  • Roger Klug
  • Julie Spangler

Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra | Virtual. 7:30 p.m. eCrawl | Rockin’ on the River with Roger. Guitarist supreme Roger Klug and wife Julie Spangler, keyboardist for the Cincinnati Pops, provide the soundtrack for a sightseeing tour down the “Beautiful Ohio” c/o BB Riverboats.

Ed “Sax’ Thomas

Urban League of Greater Southwest Ohio | Facebook Live. 6:30-8 p.m. Jazz Friday, featuring Ed “Sax” Thomas. A chance to chill as you ease into your weekend.

Cincinnati Landmark Productions | 8-9:30 p.m. Top deck of Incline Theater parking garage. “Open Air Cabarets at The Incline.” Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 19. Tables (four seats) $80. Reservations: 513-241-6550, Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Art Academy of Cincinnati | 6-10 p.m. Art Climb at Cincinnati Art Museum. “Lost and Found.” New exhibit launches partnership between AAC and The Red Door Project.

Saturday, Aug. 29

Cincinnati Celtic Fest | Virtual. Begins at noon. Video performances from local Celtic groups including the McGing Irish Dancers, Cincinnati Highland Dancers, Lost Celts and more.

SPCA | Virtual. 6-7 p.m. 2020 Fur Ball Gala: The Great Catsby. Online events every day this week – Wine Down Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday, Furry Friday – culminating with live virtual gala Saturday. Registration.

Monday, Aug. 31

Paul Daugherty, columnist for the Cincinnati Enquirer

Tender Mercies, Annual Tee Up for Tender Mercies | 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wetherington Golf & Country Club. Lunch, dinner, shotgun start, raffle, speaker: Cincinnati Enquirer’s Paul Daugherty. https://e.givesmart.com/events/h1s/

