Children’s Home expands umbrella with acquisition of CATS

One of Cincinnati’s oldest nonprofits supporting vulnerable children and families has recently acquired a new capability to expand on its 156-year mission.

The Children’s Home has assumed responsibility of the Cincinnati Arts and Technology Studios to increase the capability of that agency’s portfolio of programs designed to provide hope, help and healing to at-risk children and families in the Tri-State.

CATS’ goal is to nurture students through high school and into sustainable success. Students have access to a broad array of opportunities, which include post-secondary education/training and numerous career options. The courses offered by CATS meet Ohio Department of Education visual arts standards and offers students the opportunity to earn credits toward graduation. The Children’s Home has more than 30 programs geared toward bettering the lives of kids and families in over 180 community locations throughout the region, which served more than 14,000 last year.

Clara Martin

“The Children’s Home is long established as a leading nonprofit that helps children in a variety of ways,” said Clara Martin, chief executive officer of CATS. “I am excited to see the agency incorporate our studio courses into their programs to brighten the futures of so many vulnerable kids. I know CATS’ legacy is in great hands.”

“The partnership with CATS will enhance both of our organizations’ goals,” said John Banchy, president and CEO of The Children’s Home. “CATS and The Children’s Home are complementary in that we exist to better the lives of children and provide opportunities many at-risk kids would not be able to access.”

Banchy said the assets at CATS will be relocated to The Children’s Home’s main campus in Madisonville within the next few months. After the region successfully mitigates the COVID crisis, CATS programs will resume under The Children’s Home’s umbrella.

John Banchy

“The professionals at CATS have graciously offered to lend us their expertise and guide us in our new programming as we take on this exciting new aspect of our services,” Banchy said. “Even in unprecedented times like COVID, this community still finds ways to link arms and join forces for the betterment of Cincinnati’s future. They’re great partners and I’m thankful they are in our corner.”