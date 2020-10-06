Books by the Banks continues writing contest for 2020

Despite the postponement of the Book by the Banks 14th annual book festival, the 2020 writers’ contest is still happening. This year’s contest theme is “Home.” Writers are encouraged to interpret this theme as literally or figuratively as they desire. Fiction, nonfiction, and poetry are welcome.

“Even though we had to move the festival to 2021 due to COVID-19, the board voted unanimously to continue its support of the region’s writers,” said David Rippe, president of Books by the Banks. “The love of writing, reading, and books is a yearlong mission for us.”

The contest is open to adults and teens with cash prizes for the top three entries in each category.

Adult Prizes

First place: adults $400, teens $150

Second place: adults $200, teens $100

Third place: adults $100, teens $50

Participants may submit one manuscript only. Entries should not exceed 10 pages. To ensure anonymous judging, please remove all identifying information from your manuscript.

Submitted work must be original and unpublished, either in print or online, at the time of entry. Simultaneous submissions are fine, but please notify us immediately if your work is accepted elsewhere. Entries must be submitted online by Jan. 4.

Judges for the Books by the Banks writing competition are distinguished local writers. Awards will be presented via Zoom on Feb. 13.

booksbythebanks.org/author-submission-form

Questions? writingcontest@booksbythebanks.org