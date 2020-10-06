New May Festival podcast celebrates our ‘city that sings’

The May Festival, Cincinnati’s oldest performing arts organization, leaps into the 21st century with the launch of a new podcast series – Sing the Queen City. Beginning Thursday, Oct. 15, each new weekly edition will highlight the rich, diverse, and unique singing community found across the region, including conversations with singers, conductors, and administrators who make Cincinnati a great place for singing.

Listen to Podcast Preview

The first episode features the Cincinnati Boychoir and Cincinnati Youth Choir.

Access each episode from the May Festival’s Beyond the Stage webpage or through podcast apps for Android and iPhone.

Have an idea for a podcast episode? contact@mayfestival.com