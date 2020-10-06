Public Service Artists launch ‘Popsicles To The Polls’ to urge people to vote

Public Service Artists is a loosely organized group of local artists who advocate for civic engagement through events and design. Collaborating with Wave Pool, the organizations have embarked on a voter advocacy project this fall to educate the public and encourage voting.

The group has rented an ice cream truck to traverse the city over the next four weeks, drumming up early voting, and encouraging those who may feel disenfranchised, discouraged, or confused by the voting process. PSA has adorned the truck with “Popsicles to the Polls” signage and will be passing out information about voting in Hamilton County, along with free soft serve and popsicles. Volunteers will be on hand to answer questions and help guests plan for voting.

Additionally, the ice cream truck will be projecting custom music and information about the voting process, registration, polling locations, and how to vote early. PSA will target neighborhoods that have historically low voter turnout compared to both their population size and quantity of registered voters.

All events are in partnership with a neighborhood organization and a coinciding event to increase impact. Organizations confirmed so far include the Walnut Hills Redevelopment Foundation, Villages of Roll Hill, and Made In Camp. This project is receiving assistance and support from Up2Us, a local group seeking to ensure equality for everyone.

IF YOU GO

What: “Popsicles to the Polls”

When: Here is a schedule of events (more TBD):

Friday, October 9, 1-3 p.m. 954 E. McMillan, Walnut Hills (former Kroger Parking Lot)

Saturday, October 10, 12-3 p.m. 2940 Colerain Ave., Camp Washington (Wave Pool)

Wednesday, October 14, 3-5p .m., Villages of Roll Hill Community Center, Fairmount

Friday, October 16, 1-3 p.m. 954 E. McMillan, Walnut Hills (former Kroger Parking Lot)

Sunday, October 18, 1-3 p.m. ‘Walk the Vote’ parade, Norwood

Tuesday, October 20, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Villages of Roll Hill Community Center, Fairmount

For more information please contact Calcagno Cullen, 513.600.6117 or cal@wavepoolgallery.org