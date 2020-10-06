CCO and Boychoir shacking up to share resources, expand opportunities

Oct. 5th marked a new chapter for the Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra as they moved administrative offices from Northside to the Aronoff Center in downtown Cincinnati.

According to the CCO’s Executive Director LeAnne Anklan, “The CCO and Boychoir have worked together for many years in their productions of ‘Amahl & the Night Visitors.’ Because of our past partnership, we decided to strengthen our relationship with this move into a shared space in the Aronoff Center. With our move downtown, we are excited to start a new partnership with the Cincinnati Arts Association, and we are also looking forward to expanded performance and partnership opportunities with other new artistic and corporate neighbors.”

LeAnne Anklan

Katie MacDonald

“When the pandemic forced us to rethink how we use our office space, the relationships we already enjoyed in the arts community allowed us to creatively combine resources, and we believe this will make both organizations stronger together,” added Katie MacDonald, executive director of the Cincinnati Boychoir.

The CCO had turned to ArtsWave CEO Alecia Kintner when they were assessing the best ways to ensure that their move would be beneficial to both organizations. ArtsWave provided some grant assistance to help make the move possible.

“We are pleased to support smart cost-sharing measures,” said ArtsWave President and CEO Alecia Kintner. “This grant is part of ArtsWave’s Arts Vibrancy Recovery Fund, launched in May to raise specific dollars to sustain arts organizations during the prolonged health crisis. As more dollars are raised, we’ll be able to make further investments in rejuvenating Cincinnati’s struggling arts sector.”

“All of us at the Cincinnati Arts Association are pleased to welcome the Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra,” said Steve Loftin, president, CAA. “We look forward to supporting the work of these wonderfully talented local arts organizations.”