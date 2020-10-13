Assistance League aids domestic abuse survivors with unmet needs

A group of volunteers from the Assistance League of Greater Cincinnati is reacting to reports of increased domestic violence by raising funds for needed supplies in October, which is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The League’s goal is to serve unmet needs in the community. From June 2019 to May 2020, these League programs helped local women and children in domestic violence situations.

– New Beginnings: 383 women and their children were assisted in the transition from shelter to new home. Advocates for abuse survivors visit Assistance League’s facility in Bond Hill to gather items such as new bedding and cleaning supplies. The program helps them establish a safe and peaceful environment away from abusers.

– Domestic Violence Kits: 464 kits were delivered to area shelters. Each kit contains new clothing and hygiene products. The goal is to ease the burden on agencies providing safe harbor for women and children.

– Assault Survivor Kits: 474 kits were provided to women in 40 area hospitals through law enforcement sexual assault units. Each kit contains new hygiene products and clothing to replace items often taken as evidence.

Assistance League member volunteers Bobbie Ackley and Pat Eveslage organize items for the League’s ‘New Beginnings’ program.

Since 1998, the League has served 54,339 local women in crisis and children in need through these and other programs. The effort is powered by volunteers, primarily retired women, and there are no paid employees. Members pack and organize supplies, working directly with women and children and their advocates at area schools, shelters and hospitals.

Sharon Zamberlan, Pat Eveslage, Bonnie Albers and Bobbie Ackley stock items for domestic abuse survivors in 2017.

The group is focused on raising funds online, since its two primary fundraisers, Aspire Cincinnati Award Luncheon and Books & Brunch, had to be canceled. Recently, an anonymous donor pledged to match all contributions, dollar for dollar – up to $50,000 – until the end of the year.

Those interested in becoming an Assistance League volunteer can email for details.

www.assistanceleaguecincinnati.org