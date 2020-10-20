United Way launches first-ever incentive program with local businesses

United Way of Greater Cincinnati is partnering with local businesses to offer discounts to United Way donors, hoping to spur new donors and customers at a time when both are desperately needed.

Discounts through The Way Forward program give United Way donors incentive to patronize restaurants, breweries and other businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. And these discounts provide customers another reason to donate to United Way as it leads local pandemic recovery and revitalization efforts.

Moira Weir

“United Way donors care about their communities. They give. They advocate. They volunteer,” said Moira Weir, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Cincinnati. “Now, they can go a step further by helping both United Way and locally owned businesses impacted by COVID-19. United is the way to recovery.”

Among the first businesses to sign on to the effort: Montgomery Inn, Keystone Bar and Grill, Dead Low Brewing, Rhinegeist Brewery, HomeMakers Bar, OTR Chili and Carmatillie Chocolates.

New donors who give at least $100 or existing donors who increase their annual gift by 10 percent will qualify for The Way Forward discounts, which could be 5 percent, 10 percent, 15 percent or even more. Qualifying donors can use the pass throughout 2020-2021. It is unique to them and cannot be shared.

Many donors can qualify by giving during annual United Way campaigns in their workplaces. Others can give directly. United Way is in the midst of raising $50 million to help meet increasing community needs because of COVID-19. Some social services, such as food pantries, experienced 300 percent increases in requests during the pandemic, and many local residents face long-term recovery after losing total income for months as their employers made temporary or permanent cuts.

“The need is desperate, but we also know many in our community are ready and willing to help their neighbors,” Weir said. “This is one more opportunity to play a part in what will ultimately be a story of successful revival. Greater Cincinnati’s can-do spirit will prevail.”

uwgc.org/thewayforward