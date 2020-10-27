BrightView organizing winter coat drive

BrightView, an outpatient addiction recovery center, is partnering with Cincinnati’s community resources to organize an emergency winter coat drive.

From now until February, the public is urged to donate gloves, jackets, scarves, hats, and other winter apparel at BrightView’s Fairfield, Batavia, Mason, and Colerain locations. All items are sanitized before distributing.

Southern Ohio’s housing insecure and homeless will feel the effect of social distancing as regulations will force homeless shelters and warming centers to limit their capacity as a safety precaution. Path Team at Greater Cincinnati Behavioral Health and Maslow’s Army join BrightView in their efforts to provide necessary resources to those most impacted by these restrictions.

More than 7,000 people in Cincinnati and Hamilton County experience homelessness, according to 2018 data collected by Strategies to End Homelessness – a nonprofit that oversees homeless services and distributes federal funding to service providers.

The pandemic has increased the number of families seeking housing assistance. The Strategies to End Homelessness Central Access Point Helpline has experienced a 25% increase in calls from April to June 2020. The pandemic resulted in a 13% decline in the people served in shelters through August 2020 compared to last year, while the insecure housing population increased by 35%.

