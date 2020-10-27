Cincinnati Opera’s Beggs to join Opera Hall of Fame

OPERA America, the opera industry’s national service organization, announced yesterday that Patty Beggs, former general director of Cincinnati Opera, has been selected to join the Opera Hall of Fame, as part of its inaugural class of inductees.

Patty Beggs with Cincinnati Opera artistic director Evans Mirageas

The Opera Hall of Fame recognizes achievements of outstanding living American artists, administrators, and advocates who have strengthened the art form and the field. It was established in 2020 on the occasion of OPERA America’s 50th anniversary, a celebration of the progress of the industry over the past half-century.

The inaugural class:

Patricia K. Beggs , general director emerita, Cincinnati Opera

, general director emerita, Cincinnati Opera Grace Bumbry , international soprano

, international soprano Matthew Epstein , artist manager; former artistic director, Lyric Opera of Chicago; artistic advisor, the Santa Fe Opera

, artist manager; former artistic director, Lyric Opera of Chicago; artistic advisor, the Santa Fe Opera Simon Estes , bass-baritone and humanitarian

, bass-baritone and humanitarian Gordon Getty , composer, philanthropist, and trustee, Ann and Gordon Getty Foundation

, composer, philanthropist, and trustee, Ann and Gordon Getty Foundation David Gockley , general director emeritus, San Francisco Opera; former general director, Houston Grand Opera

, general director emeritus, San Francisco Opera; former general director, Houston Grand Opera Camille LaBarre , managing director, The Metropolitan Opera

, managing director, The Metropolitan Opera George Shirley , international tenor and teacher

, international tenor and teacher Dawn Upshaw , international soprano and teacher

, international soprano and teacher Roma Wittcoff, trustee, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis and Arizona Opera

The 2020 inductees will enter the Opera Hall of Fame alongside those formerly recognized through the NEA Opera Honors, administered by the National Endowment for the Arts in collaboration with OPERA America from 2008 to 2011. The past NEA Opera Honorees include figures like John Adams, Martina Arroyo, Carlisle Floyd, Richard Gaddes, Marilyn Horn, Lofti Monsouri, Leontyne Price, and Julius Rudel.

An induction ceremony for the inaugural class will be held in early 2022 in New York City.

