Events this week: Oct. 28-Nov. 3

Indian Film Festival of Cincinnati | Virtual. Final few days for this opportunity to sample narrative and documentary features and short films from and about India in this one-of-a-kind online exploration. Thru Sunday, Nov. 1.

Oct 28, Wednesday

Patti and Bootsy Collins

Black Jewish Table of Understanding, Music: A Bridge that Unites Us | 7 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: The American Jewish Committee of Cincinnati and Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio have partnered to create an interactive program featuring local talent and songs of fellowship in Hebrew and English. Special guests: Patti and Bootsy Collins. Co-chairs: DeAsa Nichols and Jeanne Weiland. Free and open to the community.

Oct. 29, Thursday

The Carnegie, “Silent Scream” | 6:50-9:50 p.m. in 10-minute increments. 1028 Scott Blvd., Covington, KY 41011. DETAILS: A walking tour mystery written and directed by Sean Mette. Told one character at a time as small groups of patrons are led through a series of rooms and locations throughout the Carnegie building, hearing stories from various ghosts and receiving new pieces of information along the way. Tickets: $60 per group, up to six people per group allowed. Continues through Sunday.

Lighthouse Youth & Family Services, Annual Fall Event | Noon. Virtual. DETAILS: Free video tours of the Sheakley Center for Youth and Youth Development Center.

The Network of Executive Women (NEW) Cincinnati, Fall 2020 Premier Event | 2-4 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Carey D. Lohrenz, keynote speaker, author of “Fearless Leadership’ and the US Navy’s first female F-14 Tomcat fighter pilot.

Right to Life, Evening for Life | 7 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Hear from conservative, millennial commentator Allie Beth Stuckey, host of the podcast, Relatable. Live Q&A. Free registration to get code for event.

Oct. 30, Friday

Jeremy Dubin, Brian Isaac Phillips and cast member Sara Clark of “The War of the Worlds”

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, “The War of the Worlds” | 8 p.m. 91.7 WVXU. DETAILS: An adaption by CSC’s Jeremy Dubin and Brian Isaac Phillips of the famous Orson Welles broadcast from 1938.

Clifton Cultural Arts Center, “2020 Golden Ticket: Al Fresco” | 5-8 p.m. Intersection of Middleton and McAlpin avenues, Clifton. DETAILS: Opening reception for first-ever outdoors version of this annual exhibit featuring artists living or working within a 25-mile radius of the Clifton Cultural Arts Center. Exhibit continues through Dec. 4

Commonwealth Artists Student Theater, “Things That Go Bump in the Night” | 7 p.m. Woodland Mound Park. DETAILS: Local summer high school theater program presents a live ghost storytelling contest with a $50 cash prize.

Dr. Bernice King

Community Action Agency, Annual Luncheon | Noon. Virtual. DETAILS: Recognizing local leaders and organizations for contributions to Cincinnati. Keynote address by Dr. Bernice King, youngest child of Dr. Martin Luther and Coretta Scott King. Free event.

Falcon Theatre, “Daisy” | Virtual. DETAILS: Explores the moment in television history that launched the age of negative advertising, and forever changed how we elect our leaders. Available via video on demand through Nov. 7. Check website Friday for viewing info.

Oct. 31, Saturday

Stefani Matsuo

Cincinnati Pops, Live From Music Hall | 8 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: John Morris Russell leads a Halloween celebration of movie music from “Psycho,” “Us” and “Harry Potter,” plus tunes celebrating Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead). Concertmaster Stefani Matsuo solos in Astor Piazzolla’s “Otoño Porteño” and Pops Principal Guest Conductor Damon Gupton narrates “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.” Free

Findlay Market, Trick or Treat in OTR | 4-6 p.m. Findlay Market. DETAILS: Safe and fun trick or treating event in keeping with COVID-19 guidelines. Kids can trick or treat at Findlay Market, Grant Park, and Findlay Park. Findlay Market will also have costumes available for kids who may not have one and trick or treat bags. Grant Park and Findlay Park are planning some spooky tunes and decorations.

Kentucky Symphony Orchestra, “Strings Noir” | 7:30 p.m. Live at Verst Group Logistics Warehouse, 1985 International Way, Hebron, or virtual. DETAILS: Always charting his own path, conductor J.R. Cassidy has found the ultimate way to socially distance – in an industrial warehouse the size of a football field with 40-foot ceilings. Ticket purchasers will have an access code to view live from home should they choose. Limit of 300 tickets. Program features string music by Respighi (“Ancient Airs and Dances”), Schönberg (“Verklärte Nacht”), Bernard Hermann (Suite from “Psycho”) and Beethoven’s “Grosse Fuge.”

Nov. 1, Sunday

Ilya Finkelsteyn, Christopher Pell, Danbi Um and Ran Dank

Linton Chamber Music, Live from Linton | 4 p.m. Virtual. 381-6868. Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center artist Danbi Um, violin joins the CSO’s Christopher Pell, clarinet and Ilya Finkelshteyn, cello, with pianist Ran Dank from CCM in music by Bartók, Ravel, Stravinsky and Mendelssohn.

Nov. 3, Tuesday

