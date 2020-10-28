Carnegie reopens galleries with two student exhibits

After a months-long closure caused by the pandemic, The Carnegie in Covington will reopen its galleries Nov. 1 with two new exhibits featuring the work of regional students.

“These two exhibitions highlight student artists across Greater Cincinnati and the entire state of Kentucky, giving them the recognition that they didn’t receive during their spring semester due to COVID-19,’” said Matt Distel, Carnegie exhibitions director.

“Same Again,” in partnership with Art Academy of Cincinnati, will feature dozens of pieces from students across the region, drawing largely on works created for thesis exhibitions that never had the opportunity for a public audience.

The second exhibit, displaying work of high school sophomores and juniors from more than 35 Kentucky high school arts programs, is in partnership with the Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts Program.

The Carnegie Galleries will be open 2-4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, beginning Nov. 1. All other hours are by appointment only; email info@thecarnegie.com to set up an appointment. Exhibitions will be on view through late January. The Carnegie requires patrons to wear masks, complete a brief question form and follow social distancing guidelines, and encourages the use of provided hand sanitizing stations.

www.thecarnegie.com

Sydney Greene, “Fourths,” 2020, oil on panel

Sierra Bosse, “Katrina Ryker Von Kriegenbergh,” 2020, digital print, Central Hardin High School, Cecilia, Ky.