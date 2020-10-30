$1.5 million gift to UC creates funds to support social justice work

A $1.5 million gift from Jeff and Jennifer Davis has created two endowed funds supporting social justice at the University of Cincinnati:

– The UC College of Arts & Sciences Endowment for Inclusive Excellence

– Theodore M. Berry ’31, Directorship of the Nathaniel R. Jones Center for Race, Gender, and Social Justice Endowment Fund at the UC College of Law.

The Davises are Cincinnati residents, and Jennifer is president of Procter & Gamble’s Global Feminine Care Division. “This is an important time in our country, and we wanted to help,” they said.

The couple cites UC’s commitment to positive change and the existing work of the College of Arts & Sciences and College of Law in selecting the university for this gift.

“In this moment of urgency and increased advocacy – not only from those most directly affected by bias and discrimination but from everyone in our community – there is hope for greater inclusiveness and understanding, as well as systemic policy changes,” they said. “We hope this is a positive step toward increased social justice.”

Littisha Bates

The Davises said they were also inspired by the expertise and visions of Littisha Bates, PhD, associate dean for Inclusive Excellence and Community Partnerships in the College of Arts and Sciences, and Verna Williams, dean of the College of Law.

In the College of Arts & Sciences, the endowment will allow for structural change and social justice initiatives. Bates will work with faculty, staff and students to create programs that elevate inclusive excellence, equity and anti-racism.

Dean Verna Williams

The Nathaniel R. Jones Center provides its students with interdisciplinary and intersectional work that goes beyond the classroom. A new director will grow and oversee programs, coordinate outreach and collaborate across the university.

This donation supports the priorities of Next, Now: The Campaign for Cincinnati, the comprehensive fundraising effort for UC and UC Health.

nextnow.uc.edu