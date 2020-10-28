Gifts & Grants

An occasional update as to which organizations are receiving funding to maintain or improve services

1N5 awarded $8,000 to help prevent suicide

The Elsa Heisel Sule Foundation has awarded an $8,000 grant to 1N5 to achieve their mission preventing suicide by erasing the stigma of mental illness and promoting optimal health.

The grant will be used to provide mental health screening and education for schools in Greater Cincinnati, allowing the organization to add more schools and support a year of screening and programming in these schools.

1N5 works with schools to learn about specific pain points, barriers, and desired outcomes. A part of the process is a universal mental health survey for students. Students identified at risk will be linked to treatment.

Nancy Eigel-Miller

All of 1N5’s efforts are evidence-based programs based on research to identify the safest and most effective school mental health programs to help students and educators.

“We are working to get ahead of the mental health crisis by educating the younger population and the teachers that educate them,” says Nancy Eigel-Miller, founder of 1N5.

To learn more, go to www.1n5.org or call (513) 814-3007.

18 area groups receive Duke grants for environmental projects

The Duke Energy Foundation recently awarded more than $200,000 in grants to 18 Ohio and Northern Kentucky recipients that will fund environmental projects, wildlife conservation efforts and environmental educational programs in the region.

“These grants provide much-needed support to programs and organizations that are protecting the natural resources that our communities depend on,” said Amy Spiller, president, Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky. “We value our community partners knowing that our contribution is helping ensure these treasures will be enjoyed for many years to come.”

One recipient, the Clermont Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) is receiving $30,000 to retrofit an existing off-channel wetland to provide water quality treatment and fish and wildlife habitat along the East Fork Little Miami River.

Ohio recipients:

Deerfield Township – Restoration of habitat at Kingswood Park, $5,000

Girl Scouts of Western Ohio – Create conservation station at Camp Whip Poor Will, $10,000

Hamilton County Soil and Water Conservation District – Support urban reforestation initiative at Cooper Creek, $27,249

MetroParks of Butler County – Wetland habitat restoration project at Elk Creek Metro Park, $5,000

Mill Creek Alliance – Training and experience for Blue Team members to assist in future job placement, $10,000

Ohio River Foundation – Interactive website development to assist work on invasive species and removal work at area parks, $5,000

Stepping Stones – Create accessible camping and nature garden at Lake Allyn in Batavia Township for individuals with developmental disabilities, $25,000

Boy Scouts of America – Dan Beard Council – Support ecology and conservation programs for learning purposes, $5,000

Cincinnati Park Foundation – Remove invasive botanical species from Cincinnati neighborhood parks, $15,000

City of Fairfield – Reforestation project in area, $5,000

City of Monroe – Install rain garden to help control damaging stormwater runoff onto properties adjacent to the park, $5,000

Civic Garden Center of Greater Cincinnati – Training for Treeforestation Ambassadors, $5,000

Clermont SWCD – Retrofit wetland to provide water quality treatment at East Fork Little Miami River, $30,000

Taking Root – Provide 240 trees for residents to plant as part of the Energy Saving Trees Program, $5,000

Great Parks Forever – Finalizing the design of the Sharon Lake Improvement Project, $20,000

Kentucky recipients:

Boone County Conservation District – Forest Health Assessment Project, $5,000

Boone County Fiscal Court – Program to improve awareness about natural resources in the fast-growing community, $10,000

Thomas More University – Support Ohio River Biology Field Station for water quality studies, $10,000

Pro Bono Partnership receives $235,000 to expand volunteer legal work in Dayton

Pro Bono Partnership of Ohio (PBPO), a nonprofit in Southwest Ohio that recruits, connects, and supports attorney volunteers to donate their time and expertise on behalf of nonprofits, has been awarded a $235,000 grant from the Dayton Legal Heritage Foundation of The Dayton Foundation. The grant, the largest in PBPO’s history, will be used over the next three years to expand PBPO’s capacity to engage attorney volunteers to meet the business legal needs of Dayton-area nonprofit organizations.

Since its founding in 2014, PBPO has drawn nearly 700 attorney volunteers to donate their time and talents. Handling over 1,500 legal matters for more than 240 nonprofit clients in Dayton and Cincinnati, PBPO has saved local nonprofits over $3 million in legal fees.