Cynthia Booth named regional Entrepreneur of The Year

Cynthia Booth, president and CEO of COBCO Enterprises and a noted Cincinnati civic leader, has been named an Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020 East Central Award winner by Ernst & Young LLP. Booth was selected by an independent panel of judges.

The award, one of the top competitive awards for business leaders, started in 1986 and recognizes entrepreneurial leaders who excel in several areas: overcoming adversity; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; innovation; and talent management.

Cynthia Booth

“I’m so incredibly honored to have been nominated to receive the EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award,” said Booth, whose company owns and operates six McDonald’s franchises in Greater Cincinnati. “Everything I do for my community and company is to better benefit the people and set up future generations for success.”

A native of Cincinnati, Booth earned her bachelor’s degree from Denison University and a master’s from Indiana Wesleyan University, and also is a graduate of the Harvard Business School Executive Education Program on Corporate Strategy.

Booth began with Firstar Bank, where she became one of the highest-ranking females at the executive level during her tenure. She then became president/CEO of COBCO. Booth serves on the boards of Denison University, First Financial Bank, and the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber of Commerce, and is a longtime supporter of her local police and fire departments and youth groups.

Booth is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year national awards. Winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced during a virtual awards gala Nov. 19.