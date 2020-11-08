New Life Furniture Bank pivots the party from ‘IN…’ to ‘FOR the House’

Party FOR The House this week!

JOIN top area designers to support New Life Furniture Bank – TODAY through Friday, Nov. 13.

SEE completed projects online by interior designers!

TODAY: High St.

WED: Winding Lane Interiors

THURS: Design to Market

FRI: DIGS

SEE the results of this year’s Design with a Heart projects and the grateful families helped by our local design community. Our hope is that you will then GIVE to support the work and mission of New Life Furniture Bank in making a house a home for our neighbors in need. Each day, we will post a story on social media and our website.

Follow on Facebook or Instagram, sign up for daily emails, and see designers’ reveals listed below!

TODAY!

Cameron’s Story Designers:

Matt Knotts & Sara Zoller / High St.

Matt Knotts & Sara Zoller

Join Matt and Sara to see how they volunteered their time to create a stylish and masculine space for Cameron, a young adult who recently aged-out of foster care. Cameron is starting his NEW LIFE feeling LOVED and able to focus on managing his college classes and new job.

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Angie’s Story Designer:

Julie Anne Baur / Winding Lane Interiors

Julie Anne Baur & Chandler Dektas

Join Julie Anne and Chandler and meet Angie, a single mom who recently fled a difficult circumstance. See how they were able to design a warm and stylish home for Angie and her young daughter so they would both feel SAFE and LOVED.

Thursday, Nov. 12

Dee’s Story Designers:

Jo Potvin, Lisa Mellott & Kathy Hughes / Design to Market

Lisa Mellott & Jo Potvin

Jo, Lisa, and Kath worked together to help Dee who needed a FRESH START for herself and her 5-year old autistic son. The Design to Market team exceeded Dee’s expectations by creating a well-organized, functional, and stylish home to fit her personality with donated pieces from the DTM warehouse. Lots of tears were shed when Dee couldn’t contain her GRATEFULNESS!

Friday, Nov. 13

Charlie’s Story Designer:

Christine Kommer / DIGS

Christine Krommer

Join Christine from DIGS for this special reveal for Charlie, her mom, and adult son who have overcome devastating health issues. They needed help creating COMFORTABLE living spaces for each of them. Christine met everyone’s needs in this design challenge and their new home is a STUNNER! You won’t want to miss how cleverly Christine transformed a large room into a living space, bedroom space, and dining space.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Karen Wirthlin, Event Coordinator:

karen.wirthlin@nlfurniture.org or 513-313-0530

THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSORS!

