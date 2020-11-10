MYCincinnati needs your gently used devices

MYCincinnati is an after-school orchestral music program in Price Hill. Students gather each afternoon to immerse themselves in instrumental music-making, learning skills to perform as an ensemble.

But many come from households with limited means. Many MYCincinnati students don’t have a device at all, or they must share one per household.

According to MYCincinnati, “Our work continues with our free, daily, high quality music education, and we want to give our students all the tools they need to succeed.” Having a viable computer or tablet at home will facilitate Zoom instruction while isolated at home.

How you can help:

Visit mycincinnati.org/devicedrive to learn about the technical specifications needed.

New or gently used desktop computers, laptops or tablets

Working microphone, camera, and speaker

Capability to download and run Zoom and other video conferencing software

How to donate:

Fill out this form. Drop off your donated device

ARCO, 3301 Price Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45205

Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays in November: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.