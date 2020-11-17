Online gift ideas, art and more – in case you’re struggling

For the relative or friend who wants for nothing, here are some unique ideas for holiday gift giving that will also give you the satisfaction of supporting your local nonprofit community.

Screenshot from the EBTH auction

Online art auction closes Thursday, featuring talented local artists and powered by Everything But the House. Artist identities remain secret until 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, when revealed during online House Party. Know anyone from out of town who might like to buy something for you? Share the link!

Summerfair Cincinnati will present a Holiday Virtual Event showcasing 45 artists and their work online. The event will begin Thursday, Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving Day). The artists – 28 of whom are local or regional – represent 13 art categories (2D/3D, ceramics, digital art, drawing, fiber, glass, jewelry, leather, metal, painting, photography, printmaking and wood) and 15 states.

This is the 26th annual holiday sale, but the first year it is being held virtually. Works by 11 respected local artists in a variety of media: Margaret Rhein, Terri Kern, Mary Mark, Judy Dominic, Lisa Inglert, Ursula Roma, Susan Naylor, Melissa Culyer, Brenda Tarbell, Jessica Wolf and Trish McLennan. Runs through Saturday, Nov. 21.

Community Shares has asked several of its member charities to provide recipes of their favorite dishes and videos of someone preparing them – some are straightforward, some are funny – to inspire you to try their delicacies at home during this holiday season. For every gift received between now and Dec. 31, Community Shares will send you a link to this free new virtual Gourmet Grub for Good cookbook. Vote online (at a link provided) for favorites at $1 per vote – as many times as you like.

The umbrella organization of such signature events as the Flying Pig Marathon, Queen Bee Half Marathon and TQL Beer Series, is offering an exclusive lifetime membership program that includes registration to Pig Works events, merchandise discounts and VIP experiences. The program offers a lifetime of race registrations for a one-time fee, depending on the level chosen. Non-transferable memberships will be limited to 300 and can be purchased for yourself, a friend or as a fundraiser for a nonprofit organization.

As part of the Aronoff Center’s 25th Anniversary, the Cincinnati Arts Association invites friends and fans to support the downtown arts destination with a Name-A-Seat donation. Add a name to a brass plaque on the arm of a select Procter & Gamble Hall seat. Deadline for making a donation and choosing seats is Aug. 31.

$1,000 – Front Orchestra

$750 – Rear Orchestra

$500 – Loge