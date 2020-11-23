Nonprofit makes online literacy program free to young CPS students

Learning Through Art, a Cincinnati nonprofit dedicated to arts education and community engagement, is making its online-only subscription to its signature program BooksAlive! For Kids Virtual Adventures available at no cost for families within Cincinnati Public Schools with students in pre-kindergarten through grade 3.

The organization, founded by noted jazz singer Kathy Wade, had two live signature summer events – Macy’s Kids, Culture, Critters and Crafts Festival, and Crown Jewels of Jazz – cancelled because of Covid-19. Instead, Learning Through Art focused on the development of virtual literacy programs to engage families trying to meet the needs of young students at home.

“We quickly realized that the resources within the Books Alive! For Kids program offer engaging solutions to the challenge of literacy development through virtual education,” Wade said. “We are thrilled these resources are now available to those who need them most.”

Books Alive! For Kids rolled out its revised subscription-based format to offer remote learning opportunities in response to the pandemic, and to encourage classrooms and families to engage with videos, crafts, and educational materials centering around a selection of children’s books. Learning Through Art will make free online-only access available through August 2021.

learningthroughart.com

Kathy Wade, founder of Learning Through Art