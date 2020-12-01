A season for giving and for sharing

Here’s a sampling of ways you can help area nonprofits make the holidays a little brighter, compiled with the help of Cincinnati Cares:

Forget Me Nots Volunteer Service Project – Care Packages

This Hospice of Cincinnati program, which draws volunteers from clubs, businesses and groups, delivers care packages of inexpensive and crafted items to socially isolated hospice patients. For its Holiday Edition, which will include gifts for caregivers, the program needs more than 1,000 bags filled. Groups can fill a number of bags or can provide items, such as aromatherapy ornaments, handmade cards, pre-packages goodies and holiday candles. To participate, email HOCvolunteers@TriHealth.com for instructions and project web links. Items needed by Dec. 11.

HospiceOfCincinnati.org

Bethany House Services – Adopt a Family

Adopt a family staying at Bethany House during the holidays. In 2019, more than 300 families were adopted, making their holidays brighter. Learn more at Bethany’s website.

bethanyhouseservices.org

Brighton Center – Donations, volunteers

Needed: food items for a holiday meal, new clothing, and gifts for children. Events: Used Toy Drive, Snuggling Seniors, Adopt a Family, Wish Tree Program and Food Drive. Volunteers: sorting food, clothing and gifts; packaging and distributing food baskets; more. Email holidaydrive@brightoncenter.com

brightoncenter.com

Catholic Charities, Diocese of Covington – Adopt a Family, gift cards

Gifting Program brings Christmas to struggling families. In 2019, the program provided Christmas gifts to 202 individuals in 45 families.

covingtoncharities.org/christmas-gifting-program

Cincinnati Area Senior Services – Gift cards

Gift cards from Amazon, Visa, MasterCard, Kroger or Walmart needed to purchase items for seniors. Donors will be notified on what their cards purchased. Contact Mary Jo Gamm at (513) 559-4484 or mgamm@cassdelivers.org, or mail cards to: Mary Jo Gamm, CASS, 644 Linn St., Suite 304, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203

cassdelivers.org

Disabled American Veterans – Spare Change

New program by Cincinnati-based nonprofit, kicking off during the holidays, allows donors to round up purchases on a credit or debit card, donating “spare change” to give holiday hope to disabled veterans.

davsparechange.org or text DAV to 26989

Findlay Market – Christmas tree sales volunteers

Help Findlay Market spread holiday cheer by being a Christmas Tree Sale Volunteer. Most shifts are on weekends. Email gregan@findlaymarket.org

findlaymarket.org

GO Pantry – Christmas GO Boxes

NKY nonprofit to provide 800 food boxes for kids who need food during schools’ holiday break. Purchase food items (list online), fill a box, and bring it during business hours through Dec. 1 to Zimmer Jeep, 1086 Burlington Pike in Florence, or Schulz & Sons at the Kroger plaza in Fort Mitchell, or to GO Pantry, 7960 Kentucky Drive in Florence, 9-11 a.m. and 4-6 p.m. Dec. 2 or noon-5 p.m. Dec. 6.

gopantry.org/christmas-go-box

Inter Parish Ministry – Coats, all sizes

IPM needs new and gently used coats, especially larger sizes. Drop off at Newtown or Amelia pantry 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays. Bin available for drop-off. Accepting coats only.

interparish.org

Lincoln Heights Outreach Inc. – Holiday Hope Boxes

Seeking donations through Dec. 14 to provide boxes with essentials for the homeless – thermal undergarments, winter caps, scarves, gloves, blankets, hand sanitizer, nutritious snacks and more. Donations welcome, from cash to items themselves. Volunteers needed to pack and distribute the boxes in late December. Information: Lisa Beckett, (513) 744-6260 or lbeckett@lhoicincy.org.

lincolnheightsoutreach.org

Literacy Network of Greater Cincinnati – Children’s books

Working with community partners and using Little Free Libraries to get books into people’s hands during the holidays. Children’s books needed; emphasis is on distributing books that represent all backgrounds. Contact liz.asman@lngc.org

lngc.org

Loveland Initiative – Christmas Toy Store

Donations of unwrapped children’s toys and gift cards accepted through Dec. 1. Drop off donations at Marco’s Pizza, 902 Loveland Madeira Road, 11 a.m.-10 .m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday. Information: Mary Hensley, (513) 406-9098, or Terri Rogers (513) 739-2354 or trogers7@fuse.net

lovelandinitiative.org

Santa Maria Community Services – Decorations, volunteers

Borrowing lights, displays, inflatables and other decorations in advance for its drive-through Price Hill Holiday Glow Up, set for 7-10 p.m. Dec. 5 and 6 at Dunham Recreation Area. Each item will be marked and returned to the owner afterward. Need volunteers to help set up, tear down and direct traffic.

santamaria-cincy.org

St. Joseph Orphanage – Christmas Wish Program

Ways to help: sponsor a child’s wish list for $175; shop its Amazon wish lists in three categories – General Christmas Package, Hygiene Package and Gift Card Package. Follow links at stjosephorphanage.org/christmas-2020; information: Katie at volunteer@sjokids.org

stjosephorphanage.org

St. Vincent de Paul – Annual Coat Drive

Donate new or gently used winter coats for those who need them, or visit goldstarchili.com to donate funds to buy coats. Children’s coats, adult coats size XL and up especially needed. Goal: 4,500 coats. Drop off at any Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store or at Findlay Market. Coats will be distributed through Feb. 28. Drop-off locations: sdvpcincinnati.org/coats

svdpcincinnati.org

Welcome House of Northern Kentucky – Multiple opportunities

Adopt a family, host a giving tree, donate craft supplies or organize donations. To sign up or to find out how to volunteer from the safety of your home, contact Sara Kahmann at skahmann@welcomehouseky.org or call 859-292-9352.

welcomehouseky.org