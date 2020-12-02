Buy a pie. Feed a senior.

The very first Bust a Crust! was a huge success for Meals on Wheels Southwest OH & Northern KY.
More than 1,700 pies were sold or donated! That raised enough money to deliver nearly 12,000 hot meals to local seniors! We thank everyone who bought a pie, our sponsors and our volunteers. You made the first Bust a Crust! as sweet as, well, pie.
Click here to check out more photos from the Bust a Crust! Pie Prep and Pick-Up Day!
We intend to have an even bigger and better Bust a Crust! next year, so mark your calendars now! We’ll be taking pie orders from Oct. 18 to Nov. 15, 2021.
The first Bust a Crust! may be over, but we could still use your support. This holiday season, consider making a donation to help ensure more local seniors get to live comfortably and independently in their own homes.
Thanks to Meals on Wheels Southwest OH & Northern KY for providing this content.