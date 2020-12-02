Buy a pie. Feed a senior.

The very first Bust a Crust! was a huge success for Meals on Wheels Southwest OH & Northern KY.

More than 1,700 pies were sold or donated! That raised enough money to deliver nearly 12,000 hot meals to local seniors! We thank everyone who bought a pie, our sponsors and our volunteers. You made the first Bust a Crust! as sweet as, well, pie.

Steve Kissing, sponsor, partner at Wordsworth Communications, with Sara Celi, author, Meals on Wheels board secretary, and Bust a Crust! event chair

Meals on Wheels volunteers Teniya and Raylynn Wright flank

Ja’Lah Willingham, Meals on Wheels volunteer engagement manager

Volunteers Meghan and Katie Sandfoss

Nancy Schreiner, Meals on Wheels philanthropy officer, with volunteer Vicki Kohl

Click here to check out more photos from the Bust a Crust! Pie Prep and Pick-Up Day!

We intend to have an even bigger and better Bust a Crust! next year, so mark your calendars now! We’ll be taking pie orders from Oct. 18 to Nov. 15, 2021.

The first Bust a Crust! may be over, but we could still use your support. This holiday season, consider making a donation to help ensure more local seniors get to live comfortably and independently in their own homes.

Thanks to Meals on Wheels Southwest OH & Northern KY for providing this content.