Cincinnati Children’s, CareSource work together on ‘coordinated care’ model

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center will join forces with nonprofit health insurance company CareSource to help improve health and outcomes for area children who rely on Medicaid.

Starting Jan. 1, Cincinnati Children’s and CareSource will launch a collaboration to improve care for 125,000 Medicaid-covered Southwest Ohio children enrolled in CareSource. The hospital will assume accountability for care management for these children.

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center

Cincinnati Children’s has developed HealthVine, a network of pediatric and other care providers and organizations, to support the effort.

HealthVine will work with community and hospital-based providers to coordinate care and support services for children and their families in eight Southwest Ohio counties. It also will help Cincinnati Children’s and CareSource study the population and identify opportunities to reduce the overall cost of healthcare by prioritizing preventive care for children.

The partnership aims to ensure that the most vulnerable children get the care they need in the right setting and at the most appropriate level, and will include work with federally qualified health centers, city health clinics and private pediatricians to better integrate care.

The network is designed to make sure children can access primary care as well as behavioral health services, said Cincinnati Children’s pediatrician Mona Mansour, M.D., HealthVine’s medical director for community engagement.

“The partnership is a great opportunity to elevate outcomes for pediatric patients,” Mansour said.

One of the state’s largest health insurers, CareSource manages benefits for children enrolled in Medicaid plans in Ohio, providing health benefits for nearly 670,000 children in the state. The insurer has partnered with other pediatric hospital systems to create separate networks across Ohio.

