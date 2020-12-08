Events this week: Dec. 9-15

Hunker down with folks in town (virtually or spaced-safely) and have a lovely second week of December, Everyone. Sample liberally, please. These are good for you!

IMPORTANT: Given current conditions, please double check any of these events with the producers in case of last-minute changes. Thanks!

Last chance…

Roderick Justice, director of “The Velveteen Rabbit”

Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati, “The Velveteen Rabbit” | Dec. 10-13. Live and virtual. DETAILS: Margery Williams’ award-winning classic tale of a stuffed toy rabbit made real by a child’s enduring love is retold in a modern and delightfully electric holiday musical. Best for grades K-6.

thechildrenstheatre.com

Know Theatre, “Zack” | Through Dec. 13. Virtual. DETAILS: Teen fashionista, Gina, and lovesick surfer boy, P.J., find themselves hand-chosen to be members of an elite clique of cool students led by prank-happy new student, Zack. But when Zack plans a prank that crosses the line, can they stop him before it’s too late? Also, “seXmas cards” – a frank, funny, and festive solo show written and performed by Kate Mock Elliott – was a hit at Cincy Fringe 2019, and it’s back as a month-long Digital Fringe Flashback event – through New Year’s Eve.

knowtheatre.com

Dec. 9, Wednesday

Jeannine Kreinbrink

Behringer-Crawford Museum, The NKY History Tour | 6:30 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Explore everyday life in Covington with archaeologist Jeannine Kreinbrink in “Everyday People, Everyday Life in Covington 1840-1940.”

bcmuseum.org

Dec. 10, Thursday

Laurie Simmons (Photo by Matthew Monteith), Naomi Fry (Photo by Ohad Meromi)

FotoFocus Biennial 2020, Lens Mix 3 | 6 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: As pop culture evolves beyond television, film, and advertising into TikTok, online video gaming, artist/photographer/filmmaker Laurie Simmons joins The New Yorker writer Naomi Fry to share their thoughts on – and enthusiasm for – life on the new media frontier and how it relates to their work.

fotofocusbiennial.org

Over-the-Rhine Museum, Three Acts in Over-the-Rhine | 6 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Outside in the City: OTR residents June P. Alexander and Janet Albright-Captain share the process for re-imagining Imagination Alley, a through-block pocket park between Vine and Republic Streets.

otrmuseum.org

Donald Lee III

Salon 21, “Where Honor is Due” | 7 p.m. Pianist Donald Lee III, on faculty at Kentucky State University, pays tribute to black composers, performing music of Florence Price, Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, Margaret Bonds and Regina Harris Baiocchi, plus works by J.S. Bach and Franz Liszt.

salon21.org

Dec. 11, Friday

Socially distanced stage set-up in Corbett Auditorium

College-Conservatory of Music, CCMONSTAGE | 7 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: New online performance series kicks off with the CCM Philharmonia in music by Debussy, Respighi, Julia Perry and Mozart. Learn more, as reported by Ray Cooklis.

Derek Wilkinson: “Self Portrait with Jumbling Tower,” oil, 11 x 9

Manifest Gallery, five new exhibits | 6-9 p.m. Ticketed preview. 2727 Woodburn Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45206. 513-861-3638. DETAILS: Annual “Tapped,” artists and their professors • “Hoard,” art about collection • “Response,” drawings and paintings by Derek Wilkinson • “Homage,” art honoring another artist • “One 11,” the 11th annual Manifest prizewinner Exhibits run through Jan. 8.

manifestgallery.com

Dec. 12, Saturday

Cincinnati Men’s Chorus, “Hung with Care” | 7 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Holiday concert from this always entertaining ensemble. Expect some surprises along the way. (Might be a little naughty? Just guessing. 😉

cincinnatimenschorus.org

John Morris Russell (aka “JMR”)

Cincinnati Pops, Live from Music Hall | 8 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: The ever-clever JMR leads the orchestra in “Holiday Pops,” another wide-ranging program sure to make you smile. The production values (especially the sound quality) of previous season streamed performances have been outstanding.

cincinnatisymphony.org

“Hot Chocolate”

Revolution Dance Theater, “Hot Chocolate” | 2, 5 & 8 p.m. Contemporary Dance Theater, 1805 Larch Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45224. DETAILS: This new company’s mission is to build cultural diversity in dance. The program ranges from “Nutcracker Suite” to a new work, “Blanket.” Live streaming also available with a donation.

revodance.com

City Flea | 4-9 p.m. Washington Park, Over-the-Rhine. DETAILS: Last “Flea” of 2020 for this highly respected eclectic arts & crafts market. Just in time for holiday shopping, right?

thecityflea.com

Dec. 13, Sunday

Kelly Adamson, executive director of the OTR Chamber

Second Sunday on Main | Noon-5 p.m. Over-the-Rhine. DETAILS: This OTR-wide sidewalk market will feature brick-and-mortar stores, a diverse array of pop-up shops, and local musicians brought to you by Cincinnati Music Accelerator.

secondsundayonmain.org

Dec. 14, Monday

concert:nova

concert:nova, “Beethoven”| 7:30 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: Chamber music concert streamed in celebration of the composer’s 250th birthday, which is…? (Beethoven was baptized Dec. 17, 1770. That’s all we know!)

concertnova.com

Mutual Dance Theater dancer Claire

Mutual Dance Theatre, “FFIFF” | Facebook or Instagram. DETAILS: “Followers,” choreographed by Jasmine Snellen, is part 3 of 5 in this Dance Film Festival from the former MamLuft&Co. Dance company. Part 4 is released Dec. 21.

mutualdance.org

Dec. 15, Tuesday

Dahlia Lithwick

Hebrew Union College, The Dr. Fritz Bamberger Memorial Lecture Series | 6 p.m. Virtual. DETAILS: “The Supreme Court in Transition”: Covering the Supreme Court for Slate, Dahlia Lithwick will discuss the big issues on the Supreme Court’s agenda, including the elections, healthcare, religious rights, the Mueller investigation, technology, and more.

huc.edu/campus-life/cincinnati