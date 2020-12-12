Ballet’s ‘Nutcracker at Home’ production will be televised on WLWT

Fans of the Cincinnati Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” will be able to view the holiday classic at home this year, thanks to a broadcast arrangement with WLWT Channel 5. “The Nutcracker at Home” will air in prime time at 8 p.m. Dec. 22, with re-broadcasts throughout the holiday season on both WLWT and on MeTV, Cincinnati channel WLWT 5.2.

The production will be recorded at Music Hall during the week of Dec. 14 following strict health and safety protocols. It will feature Artistic Director Victoria Morgan’s choreography, Main Company dancers, and the ballet’s noted sets and costumes.

Morgan and the company’s artistic and production teams worked with Emmy award-winning Director David Ashbrock to adapt the ballet for television.

Because of the pandemic, dancers will wear masks and follow socially-distancing guidelines. However, the ballet hopes to make this “an up-close, immersive experience of The Nutcracker like never before.”

The production will air on WLWT Channel 5 at 8 p.m. Dec. 22, at 7 p.m. Dec. 24, and at 5 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Dec. 25. It will air on MeTV Channel 5.2 at 8 p.m. Dec. 24 and at 10 p.m. Dec. 25.

