ETC’s ‘Expectations of Christmas’ goes virtual to support Tender Mercies

Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati is moving its yearly fundraiser for its Over-the-Rhine neighbor Tender Mercies online this year, with its 25th annual “Expectations of Christmas” show at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14 on ETC’s YouTube channel.

This event is free for the public to stream and view, but donations to Tender Mercies are encouraged for those able to do so.

The virtual show, created by ETC Producing Artistic Director D. Lynn Meyers and David Kisor, offers a variety of facts, stories, and songs of the holiday season. The one-night-only event features some of ETC’s most recognizable actors to benefit Tender Mercies, which provides permanent and transitional housing for people experiencing homelessness with histories of chronic mental illness.

D. Lynn Meyers

“We realize how connected we are by the current health crisis, but we are also connected by the holidays,” said Meyers, “a time when we take a moment to celebrate those in our lives and those whose lives we can make better.”

All donations received will go to Tender Mercies, which is observing its 35th anniversary this year.

ensemblecincinnati.org