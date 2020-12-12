Taft, CAC announce temporary closings during latest COVID-19 surge

The Contemporary Arts Center and the Taft Museum of Art have temporarily closed to the public, effective Saturday, Dec. 12, after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s Dec. 10 announcement on the high numbers of COVID-19 cases.

DeWine requested that individuals stay home for the next three weeks, unless trips outside the home are necessary. “We cannot afford, on the very eve of a safe and effective vaccination, to further overwhelm our hospitals and health care providers with a holiday tsunami,” DeWine said.

Officials for the two museums said they will continue to remain closed to the public until further guidance from health and government officials.

In a joint statement, they characterized the move as “a difficult decision, made in support of our community’s health … We know our institutions are among the safest places in the Cincinnati region, and we are voluntarily and temporarily closing our doors to the public in the interest of broader community health outside our walls.”

They added that the museums’ virtual programming and offers will continue.

“We stress that plans are subject to change as we need to be flexible and attentive in this unique situation and put the health and safety of our staff, volunteers, and visitors first,” museum officials said. Both museums will continue to issue COVID-19-related updates online.

