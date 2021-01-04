ArtsWave Sachs Prize honors Patty Beggs and the late Carl Solway

At its December meeting, the ArtsWave board of directors announced co-recipients of the 2020 Sachs Fund Prize: long-time Cincinnati Opera leader Patty Beggs and gallerist Carl Solway, who is being recognized posthumously.

Patty Beggs

Carl Solway (Photo by Tina Gutierrez)

The Sachs Fund Prize is an annual award given for outstanding artistic accomplishment and contributions to the cultural life of the Greater Cincinnati region. ArtsWave President & CEO Alecia Kintner notes, “This is among ArtsWave’s greatest joys: to pay tribute to the impact made on our community by visionary individuals through their work in the arts. Patty Beggs made a 35-year contribution to Cincinnati Opera, expanding its audience and repertoire. Patty’s commitment to advancing inclusion and showcasing diverse voices has set an example for all to follow. Carl Solway championed the work of independent artists and, from his Cincinnati gallery, influenced collectors around the world. He leaves behind a legacy of compassion and investment in our creative community that will long be remembered. Both honorees have brought further distinction to our region.”

General Director Emerita Patricia K. (“Patty”) Beggs, joined Cincinnati Opera in late 1984 as director of marketing, following a successful corporate career. Her creative marketing campaigns helped affect the opera’s remarkable turnaround in attendance in the late 1980s and 1990s, with the Cincinnati Opera becoming a role model and best-practice/industry standard for new approaches in audience development. On her 25th Anniversary with Cincinnati Opera in 2010, she was awarded the national service award, BRAVO, by OPERA America, and she was presented with the Mayor’s Key to the City of Cincinnati. In 2020, Patty retired from Cincinnati Opera in 2020 after 35 years of service, and in the same year, she was selected as an inaugural inductee to OPERA America’s Opera Hall of Fame.

Patty Beggs with Patricia Corbett

Read more about the legacy of Patty Beggs, as reported by David Lyman.

Carl E. Solway, gallerist and champion of Cincinnati’s arts community, died at his home on June 25. He was 85. Solway’s focus on an ever-evolving art culture changed artists, collectors and the landscape of art in Cincinnati. He made his gallery a regular presence in the international art world, from the first Art Basel fair in 1970 to his most recent booth at Art Dealers Association of America. Evidence of Solway’s visionary career can be found all around Cincinnati – including at his namesake gallery now run by son Michael – and in museums, galleries and public spaces throughout the world.

Michael and Carl Solway in their gallery in 2016 (Photo by Tina Gutierrez)

Learn more about Carl Solway, his son Michael, and their impact on the world of contemporary art, also as shared by David Lyman.

The Rosa F. and Samuel B. Sachs Fund Prize is made possible through a 1929 endowed gift to ArtsWave, a bequest from the late Samuel B. Sachs to honor outstanding accomplishments in the arts – which includes visual arts, music, theatre, dance, literature, sculpture and architecture. Over the years, the Sachs Fund Prize has recognized individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to the cultural life of Cincinnati, bringing distinction to themselves and the region through their work. Previous recipients include Zaha Hadid, Leah Stewart, Phyllis Weston, Stephen Sondheim, Shepard Fairey, James Conlon, Kathy Wilson, Jim Borgman, Jay Chatterjee and D. Lynn Meyers. A committee chaired by community leader Polk Laffoon IV selected the 2020 honorees.