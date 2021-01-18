Check out Library’s Winter Checkout Challenge, writer-in-residence sticks around for one more

The Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library’s Winter Checkout Challenge is back to turn your winter blahs into hurrahs.

It’s simple: Through Feb. 28, log activities and books you read with your library card for a chance to win prizes like a Kindle Fire HD. Adults age 18 and older can get started by picking up a tracking card from the library, printing one, or logging your activities online using our tracking app at CincinnatiLibrary.org/winter. Follow @cincylibrary on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for flash challenges with more prizes.

Winter Checkout Challenge (#StayInCheckOut) activities:

Pick up a Take & Make activity kit

Attend a virtual event

Read a book, eBook, or magazine

Stream a video on Kanopy or check out a movie

Use a digital resource (database, download, etc.)

Follow @cincylibrary on social media

Check out a CD or vinyl record

Listen to an audiobook or a Library podcast

Explore the new CincinnatiLibrary.org website

Choose your own activity

“We’re thrilled to bring back our Winter Checkout Challenge for a second year, and we’re excited to showcase the Library’s many free online resources during the challenge,” said Maggie Killman, lifelong learning manager at the library. “Our new tracking app makes it easier to participate than ever without ever having to leave your home.”

Haven’t used your library card in a while? 513-369-6900

Don’t have a card? cincinnatilibrary.org/card.

CincinnatiLibrary.org/winter

Writer-in-residence returns for 2021

Given the COVID-created limitations on in-person events during 2020, the library has invited writer-in-residence Dani McClain to extend her presence another year to continue her work as the library’s literary ambassador to the community.

Writer-in-residence Dani McClain

“Due to COVID-19 limiting the type of programs we could do with Dani, as well as the importance of understanding journalism and nonfiction writing, the Library Foundation is pleased that we can present Dani for a second year as the Writer-in-Residence,” said Staci Dennison, the Thomas W. Jones Executive Director of The Library Foundation.

A reporter and author whose work has been featured in Time, Slate and Ebony.com, McClain also is a contributing writer for The Nation magazine, and a fellow at the Type Media Center in New York. Her work centers on reproductive health, race, and activism.

McClain is the sixth Cincinnati author to serve as the Library Foundation’s Writer-in-Residence. Past writers include Kathy Y. Wilson (2014), Jeffrey Hillard (2015-2016), Kurt Dinan (2017), Emma Carlson Berne (2018), and Jessica Strawser (2019).

Calendar of WIR upcoming events.