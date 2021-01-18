Names in the News: Jan. 20, 2021

Comings and goings across the nonprofit community for early 2021…

Cincinnati Preservation Association welcomes four new board members:

Alexis Liu : Liu is a self-trained preservationist whose efforts were rewarded in October 2019 when the Cincinnati City Council voted unanimously to approve an historic district designation for her cul-de-sac in Bond Hill.

CPA is also pleased to welcome Jim Gibbs, Judie List Sweeney and Clark Sole back to serve another term, and thanks Julia Carney, Melissa Godoy and Sherry Glover Thompson for their service and dedication to preservation as they leave the CPA board.

Cystic Fibrosis consolidates Cincinnati/Dayton and Columbus offices

The Central Ohio Chapter and the Greater Cincinnati & Dayton Chapter of Cystic Fibrosis Foundation have united as the Central Ohio Chapter with staff and offices in both Columbus and Cincinnati/Dayton locations. No office was closed and there have been no staff reductions. Local staff members are below:

Cincinnati/Dayton office:

Leslie Lucas, executive director

Laura Morgan, associate executive director

Franki Meier, development director

Natalie Riusech, development director

Victoria Molin, development manager

Megan Craig, administrative manager

Questions?

Leslie Lucas: llucas@cff.org or 614-890-6565

Laura Morgan: lmorgan@cff.org or 513-533-9300

Eisele Gallery changes hands and locations

Eisele Gallery of Fine Art has been sold by longtime owner Doug Eisele to local art consultant David C. Smith. The gallery has moved to a temporary location at 6936 Madisonville Road, Cincinnati OH 45227. A final move in coming months will take the gallery into the heart of Mariemont Square.

Primary focus of the gallery will remain on 19th and 20th-century art.

In light of COVID alerts, the gallery has adjusted showtimes and requests a call in advance to accommodate all visitors in a safe manner. Private viewing of exhibition and additional artworks can always be arranged by appointment.

513-791-7717 or info@eiselefineart.com

Meals on Wheels brings P&G veteran on board

Meals on Wheels Southwest OH & Northern KY recently welcomed Mary Wagner, P&G SVP and CEO of iMFLUX, to its board. Wagner spent her career at P&G where she worked in various positions across the supply chain, in both the US and China. In 2018, Wagner was appointed to run iMFLUX, a wholly owned subsidiary of P&G, that supplies molds and a new-to-the-world injection molding process technology to P&G and customers around the world.

OneSource names five new directors

OneSource Center for Nonprofit Excellence welcomes five new members to its board of directors:

Valeria Cummings Swope , City of Cincinnati

, City of Cincinnati Pete Bergman , Messer Construction

, Messer Construction Trish McLellan , Fifth Third Bank

, Fifth Third Bank Wayne Miller , St. Xavier High School

, St. Xavier High School Ryan Reckman, U.S. Bank

UC Health, UC College of Medicine announce 2021 Humanitarian Award Winners

UC Health and the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine are proud to announce the first in a series of videos celebrating the 2021 Humanitarian Award winners as part of their virtual 48th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration.

Each year, the organizations recognize individuals who demonstrate Dr. King’s spirit and legacy through their dedication and contributions to our community.

This year’s theme – Activism in Healthcare – celebrates those who embody the Dr. King quote: “An individual has not started living until he can rise above the narrow confines of his individualistic concerns to the broader concerns of all humanity.”

Dr. Amy Acton

The 2021 MLK Humanitarian Award recipients:

Dr. Amy Acton , director of Kind Columbus, an initiative of the Columbus Foundation; former State of Ohio health director

, director of Kind Columbus, an initiative of the Columbus Foundation; former State of Ohio health director Jiahao Guo , founder & executive director of the Coronavirus Relief Project

, founder & executive director of the Coronavirus Relief Project Renee Mahaffey Harris, president & CEO, The Health Gap

Special Recognition Award recipients include Jarelle Marshall, the first participant in UC and UC Health’s Moderna phase 3 vaccine trial; and Alandes Powell, the visionary community leader who led the creation of Cincinnati’s Black Lives Matter mural.

The first honoree video is available on uchealth.com and UC Health’s social media platforms. One video highlighting the award winners will be shared each week.

LLS shares Man & Woman of the Year candidates

The local Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Man & Woman of the Year campaign is led this year by Chair Chris Carleton, and Co-chair Michael Goeke. Their executive leadership team has tapped 13 candidates for this year’s competition, which will kick-off March 31 and culminate with a grand finale June 12.

2021 MWOY class of candidates:

Amanda Toms, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital

Mitchell Kaeser, Kaeser & Blair

Scott Shearin, Veteran Talent

Dr. Vincent DiNapoli, The Mayfield Clinic

Kat Taylor, Cincinnati Bell

Tammy Greenwell, Cintas

Michelle Dunne, SpotOn Productions

Alex Stautberg, Ernst & Young

Kristen Bailey, Sweets & Meats

Kevin McMaster, Jimmy John’s

Leslie Young, Stella & Dot Brands

Drew Stacey, Guaranteed Rate

Janel Carroll (TruePoint Wealth Advisors)

For more information: Jill Donnelly, 524-235-7201 or jill.donnelly@lls.org