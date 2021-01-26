United Way virtually celebrates 2020 campaign milestone

More than 200 people signed in online to help United Way of Greater Cincinnati commemorate achieving its $50 million goal for 2020.

United Way CEO Moira Weir

United Way honored the Top 25 businesses that supply more than 60 percent of its campaign, with Procter & Gamble the top giving workplace. The Tremendous 25, the companies with the highest per capita giving, were also revealed. Katz Teller came out on top, as the law firm did in 2019.

Also recognized were Corporate Heroes, those businesses whose employees put in the most volunteer hours, and faith leaders, who helped lead the first-ever faith campaign this year.

See a complete list: Top 25, Tremendous 25 and Corporate Heroes.

United Way worked with more than 1,000 members of the local business community and ran campaigns in 860 different businesses to achieve that number. Engagement leaders in those businesses took this work on in addition to their normal jobs. Some of them starred in a video put together to celebrate them and United Way’s impact.