‘A Year on the Edge’ brings 20,000-acre nature preserve to Museum Center

Cincinnati Museum Center is bringing the beauty of one of the nation’s most biodiverse regions under the dome of Union Terminal.

“A Year on the Edge” features photographs and scientific specimens from the Richard and Lucile Durrell Edge of Appalachia Preserve System to showcase the nature preserve’s ecological impact and natural beauty. The exhibition opens Feb. 5.

The 20,000-acre Richard and Lucile Durrell Edge of Appalachia Preserve System is home to hundreds of plant and animal species, including Allegheny woodrats, wolf spiders, mussels and bobcats. It has inspired amateur and professional naturalists both past and present.

Photographs and scientific specimens will illustrate the Edge’s seasons of growth and rebirth. The exhibit features nearly 100 framed photographs captured over the course of all four seasons at the Edge that bring the forest to life.

New photography from Samuel James also shows how the preserve’s 20,000 acres come alive at night. Through long exposures and countless hours, James has captured the different flashing patterns, colors and behaviors of the many firefly species that illuminate the Eastern forest system.

Specimens of some of the wild life that calls the Edge home include: bobcat, flying squirrel, fox, a variety of birds and a collection of research tools, including a plant press and notebook from trailblazing naturalist Dr. E. Lucy Braun.

The exhibition is free for CMC members and included with admission.

“A Year on the Edge” was developed and produced in partnership with the Ohio chapter of The Nature Conservancy and photographers Rick Conner, TJ Vissing and Samuel James.

Located just 75 miles east of downtown Cincinnati, the 20,000-acre Richard and Lucile Durrell Edge of Appalachia Preserve System is one of the largest privately-owned preserves east of the Mississippi. It contains 11 unique preserves, four of which have been recognized as National Natural Landmarks, a testament to their national significance and ecological importance. The Edge features nearly 10 miles of trails, three nearby canoe/kayak launches and the Eulett Center, which hosts staff, labs and overnight spaces for amateur and professional researchers. The Richard and Lucile Durrell Edge of Appalachia Preserve System is co-managed by Cincinnati Museum Center and the Ohio Chapter of The Nature Conservancy.