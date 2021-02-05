CCMONSTAGE Online series continues with Ariel Quartet

Looking for a way to enjoy a classical music concert while staying safe in your own home? You may be interested in this upcoming virtual concert from The University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music titled “Joining Hands.”

This performance is a collaboration between CCM string quartet-in-residence, the Ariel Quartet, and master’s degree students Cristian Diaz and Denielle Wilson. Violist Diaz and cellist Wilson are both second-year fellows in the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra / College-Conservatory of Music Diversity Fellowship initiative. Members of the Ariel Quartet are violinists Alexandra “Sasha” Kazovsky and Gershon Gerchikov, cellist Amit Even-Tov, and violist Jan Grüning.

The Ariel Quartet:

Jan Grüning, Amit Even-Tov, Gershon Gerchikov and Alexandra “Sasha” Kazovsky

A continuation of the series CCMONSTAGE Online, “Joining Hands” will also feature commentary from CCM students and faculty.

Feb. 12, 7:30-8 p.m. Stream for free on CCM’s website, Facebook, and YouTube channel.

Following the premiere broadcast, each installment in this ongoing series will remain available for on-demand viewing on the same platforms.

Program:

Johannes Brahms: String Sextet in B-flat Major No. 1, Op. 18 (1860) Allegro ma non troppo

Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet in D Major No. 3, Op. 44, No. 1 (1838) Andante espressivo ma con moto

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quintet in G Minor No. 4, K. 516 (1787) Adagio – Allegro

CCMONSTAGE video production by MasseyGreenAVP, LLC. Additional footage provided by the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra. The digital performance series is supported by CCMpower and ArtsWave and Dr. & Mrs. Carl G. Fischer.