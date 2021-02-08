Art finally came alive at ADC’s signature event

Although delayed by the pandemic, Art Design Consultants persevered and carried through with its signature event, Art Comes Alive 2020, in January.

ADC partner Sylvia Rombis with sister Litsa Spanos, owner and president

The exhibit and awards ceremony was held at what has been dubbed ADC West, the company’s new expansive facility on York Street in the West End.

Approximately 3,000 works were entered in the competition, from which 270 artists were selected to display their work. Sixty-three works were sold. Twenty-eight awards were presented. Eighteen artists received gallery contracts.

Art Comes Alive at ADC West

