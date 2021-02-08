UC Health opening region’s first integrative medicine and cancer wellness clinic

UC Health Integrative Medicine and the University of Cincinnati Cancer Center’s Survivorship Program are coming together to form a new cancer wellness clinic. A multidisciplinary team will provide evidence-based wellness services to cancer patients at the new clinic.

“Our immediate goal is to deliver world-class cancer care to our patients, advance science by performing groundbreaking research, develop bridges to our community and educate the public and healthcare providers on cancer diagnosis, treatment and aftercare,” said Syed Ahmad, M.D., co-director of the UC Cancer Center, professor of surgery and director of the Division of Surgical Oncology at the UC College of Medicine.

This clinic will be the first in the region to integrate a range of evidence-based services for cancer patients, such as acupuncture, oncology massage therapy, cancer exercise, nutrition, oncology primary care, cancer survivorship and lifestyle medicine physician consultations. The clinic’s multidisciplinary team will provide evidence-based therapies that focus on a healthy lifestyle, along with therapies that help manage effects patients may experience during and after their cancer treatment.

Dr. Mladen Golubic

Mladen Golubic, M.D., Ph.D., will co-lead the clinic as medical director for UC Health Integrative Medicine alongside Melissa Erickson, M.D., medical director of the UC Cancer Center Survivorship Program. Dr. Golubic joins UC Health from the Cleveland Clinic, where he practiced and directed educational and research activities within integrative and lifestyle medicine.

“Dr. Golubic is an exceptional leader in the fields of lifestyle and integrative medicine who brings a wealth of clinical, research and educational experience to UC and UC Health,” said Sian Cotton, Ph.D., director of the UC Center for Integrative Health and Wellness. “Dr. Golubic will develop similar clinics across our health system in the coming years to better serve patients with cardiovascular diseases, pain, neurologic disorders and a broad base of chronic health conditions.”

Dr. Sian Cotton

The new clinic will be located within the UC Cancer Center, 234 Goodman St., Cincinnati, OH 45219, facilitating easier coordination of care among oncology providers. In addition, it will benefit patients and provide wellness services to them from the moment they are diagnosed.

“The Cancer Survivorship Clinic will offer a great opportunity to put into practice universally accepted recommendations to expand comprehensive cancer treatment to include the promotion of overall long-term health and wellness,” said Dr. Golubic. “Diverse approaches are aimed at helping cancer survivors achieve optimal self-care and address symptoms via evidence-based integrative medicine approaches.”

Physicians and providers can refer their patients to the clinic, or a patient may self-refer by calling 513-584-3200 to schedule an appointment.