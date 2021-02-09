3CDC calls on public to help ‘Save Local’ this winter

Cincinnati Center City Development Corp. (3CDC) is calling on Cincinnatians to support local businesses in Downtown Cincinnati this winter, to ensure they are still here this spring.

Supporting downtown could mean masking up and braving the cold to visit local businesses. Or it could be as easy as ordering carryout, shopping online or purchasing gift cards from the comfort of home. Whichever you choose, the organization hopes those living in Greater Cincinnati will understand the urgent need to support their favorite local establishments.

Recognizing the critical role these small businesses play in the community, 3CDC is launching a marketing initiative called Save Local, which will highlight weekly opportunities to support Downtown and Over-the-Rhine businesses, both in-person and from afar. The first week of the campaign, which launched Monday, Feb. 8, is centered around Valentine’s Day (and Galentine’s Day), highlighting events and promotions at various Downtown businesses for those looking to celebrate, whether in-person or at home. Each week, the campaign will give customers two lists of events and promotions taking place at local businesses – one for those looking to get out of the house (or provide a ‘Brick-and-Mortar Boost’), and one for those who are more comfortable supporting remotely (or providing ‘Help from Home’).

Chef Jose Salazar

Understanding the various levels of comfort Downtown supporters have when it comes to navigating COVID-19, Save Local is aimed at offering a variety of ways to patronize beloved businesses so they are able to survive the winter, which is challenging every year but has been made much more so this year, due to the ongoing pandemic.

COVID-19 has impacted small businesses across the country, and businesses in Downtown Cincinnati and OTR have been hit particularly hard due to the decrease in office workers in the urban core and less weekend traffic. Many of the small businesses that have played a crucial role in Downtown and OTR’s renaissance are at permanent risk if they do not receive support now.

“For a lot of people, the mentality is ‘Oh, they’ll be there,’” said Jose Salazar, owner of Salazar, Mita’s, and Goose & Elder. “They just take for granted that we’re all going to hold on. The reality is that a lot of us aren’t going to make it. We won’t be around. So we need folks to come and support us. Help us get through February and March. And hopefully we’re there for April.”

A central hub for the campaign has been set up, providing details and links to seasonal specials, events, virtual classes, and more. Follow @DowntownCincinnati on Facebook and Instagram to see each week’s highlights and to participate in giveaways.

DowntownCincinnati.com/SaveLocal