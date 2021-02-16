ArtsWave 2021 campaign to jumpstart regional recovery through arts

After a year buoyed by BLINK and then disrupted by the total shutdown of live arts events, ArtsWave announced its 2021 campaign goal, as a step toward regaining pre-pandemic momentum for greater community arts involvement.

Campaign Chair Terry Horan

“Today kicks off our efforts to raise $11 million for the restart of the arts,” says Terry Horan, president & CEO of HORAN and this year’s ArtsWave campaign chair. “For our region to rebound from the impacts of COVID-19, it will take economic jumpstarts along with ways to bring us out of isolation. The arts are a way to accomplish both – but only if arts organizations are financially strong and equipped to innovate.”

The campaign goal is set based on early commitments from supporters, including some 300 regional businesses that make corporate contributions and run employee campaigns. The 2021 goal is up $200,000 over last year, which had a result of $10.8 million. It represents an important step toward restoring the campaign to its pre-pandemic high-water mark of $12.5 million.

A challenge

Horan also announced a $250,000 Chairman’s Challenge Match for Arts Innovation, one of the many ways that donors can support the restart of the arts this year. “Already donors are stepping forward, because they know how important the arts are to getting feet back on the streets and offering all of us inspiration and human connection.”

Horan is a long-time arts supporter and architect of a health insurance consortium that covers 1,000 local arts employees and their families, administered by ArtsWave for more than two decades.

HORAN, ArtsWave and CET have created a video about the restart of the arts and this year’s campaign, which is the largest united arts fund in the nation and the largest single funding source for many arts organizations across the Cincinnati region.

New in 2021

This year’s campaign includes a new set of events and donor benefits reimagined for 2021 on the theme, For the Arts. For ALL.

Through a partnership with Great Parks of Hamilton County, and other regional parks, ArtsWave is launching a monthly performance series presented by Macy’s in March.

New donors, and individuals who donate 10%+ more than their last year’s gift (minimum gift $75), will receive Team Cincinnati & Enjoy the Arts @ Parks benefits, including behind-the-scenes and exclusive experiences with the Cincinnati Reds and FC Cincinnati, and a year-long Great Parks Pass.

Donors who give $75 or more will receive a one-year membership to ArtsWave Pass, which has been modified for the pandemic and beyond, with a variety of special arts experiences, merchandise and the addition of a new monthly Arts4Wellness series. Donors giving at the $150-or-more level will receive a guided tour of the Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center, Cincinnati’s new state-of-the art music venue at The Banks.

Donors giving at $250-plus will experience Dance at Park’s Edge, a preview of the new destination for dance, Cincinnati Ballet’s Margaret and Michael Valentine Center for Dance.

Donors at $500-plus, as well as donors joining ArtsWave’s recurring gift program with monthly credit card payments, will enjoy Arts for Two, an exclusive arts experience planned for this fall. Donor benefits are cumulative.

In addition to donor benefits, ArtsWave offers an array of networking, communications and affinity groups for its supporters, including Leadership Donors, Young Professionals, Circle of African American Leaders for the Arts, Women’s Leadership Roundtable and ArtsWave Pride. Various kickoff events and activities are planned to dovetail the Campaign rollout.

ArtsWave.org/ILoveTheArts