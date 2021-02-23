Freestore, Gold Star, ‘Flavor Makers’ fight hunger on National Chili Day

National Chili Day is set for Thursday, Feb. 25. Freestore Foodbank and Gold Star are teaming up for a fifth year to honor Greater Cincinnati’s signature dish.

Just as Gold Star’s chili is made with 13 secret spices, the two organizations are crowning 13 “Flavor Makers” who “advocate for and add flavor to the city.” For 13 days, beginning on National Chili Day, one Flavor Maker will be featured daily, and a portion of the proceeds of a specific combo meal – the #13 – will benefit the Freestore Foodbank in their honor. The #13 combo is a Gold Star 3-Way and regular size Pepsi fountain drink. Twenty percent of the sale price is being donated to the Freestore Foodbank.

“In honor of the Freestore Foodbank’s 50th anniversary year, as well as the fifth anniversary of our partnership to fight childhood hunger . . . we’ll highlight 13 Flavor Makers who protect, preserve and add to Cincinnati’s authentic flavor day in and day out,” said Roger David, CEO of Gold Star. “These 13 individuals represent some of the best in our city by sharing our values of integrity, courage, passion and respect.”

Gold Star and Freestore Foodbank have partnered for the past five years to celebrate National Chili Day and raise funds for Freestore Foodbank’s Childhood Hunger Programs. Last year, Gold Star donated $17,500 to the its Power Pack program as a result of its National Chili Day fundraising initiative.

“More than 76,000 children in the Tri-State might not know where they’ll find their next meal, and the pandemic has drastically increased the need for food,” said Kurt Reiber, president and CEO of the Freestore Foodbank. “Gold Star has been a great partner these last four years with helping us ensure no child in our community goes hungry. We’re grateful to be continuing this delicious initiative for a fifth year.”

Flavor Makers being honored:

Feb. 25: Jill P. Meyer, president and CEO, Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber

Feb. 26: Means Cameron, owner and creative director, BlaCkOWned™ Outwear; owner, blaCk Coffee Lounge

Feb. 27: Molly Wellmann, mixologist, owner of Japp's

Feb. 28: Alicia Reece, Hamilton County Commissioner

March 1: Kathrine Nero, Cincinnati Enquirer "Coffee Break with Kathrine" host

March 2: Dan McCabe, co-owner MOTR Pub and Woodward Theater

March 3: Kick Lee, president and creative director, Cincinnati Music Accelerator

March 4: Alfonso Cornejo, president, Hispanic Chamber of Cincinnati

March 5: Jean-Robert de Cavel, founder and owner, Jean-Robert French Restaurant Group

March 6: Polly Campbell, retired Cincinnati Enquirer food critic

March 7: Lynn Meyers, producing artistic director, Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati

March 8: Crystal L. Kendrick, president and CEO, The Voice of Your Consumer; publisher, The Voice of Black Cincinnati

, president and CEO, ; publisher, March 9: Charmaine McGuffey, Hamilton County Sheriff