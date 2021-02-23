Hear ye, hear ye! Calling all nominations…

Pro Seniors: 2021 Seniors Who Rock

Pro Seniors will honor a select few inspiring seniors at its annual event, Seniors Who Rock, on Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 4:30 p.m.

Who qualifies as a “Senior Who Rocks”? Pro Seniors says honorees should be people who are at least 70 years old who are adding value and vibrancy to their community through their work or volunteer contributions.

Dimity Orlet

“In a year with so many changes related to the COVID-19 pandemic, more seasoned members of our community continue to show us how to take in-stride whatever comes along,” said Dimity Orlet, executive director. “We continue to be inspired each year by how our honorees are having an impact, even during these unusual times. I have no doubt that our 2021 honorees will energize us – and our guests – with the insights they share.”

An in-person event since 2015, “Seniors Who Rock” is going virtual as a safety precaution, allowing attendees to view in the location of their choice.

Nominate a Senior Who Rocks.

Pro Seniors will accept nominations through March 8.

OTR Chamber: OTR Made Awards

The OTR Chamber is redesigning its “Made Awards” ceremony.

To honor small businesses, their owners, and employees who adapted through the pandemic, the Over-the-Rhine Chamber of Commerce has reformatted its annual OTR Made Awards event. Instead of a traditional awards ceremony, OTR Chamber will be hosting a spring showcase of select small businesses in Over-The-Rhine and Pendleton.

Kelly Adamson

According to Executive Director Kelly Adamson, “As we all very well know, 2020 was a YEAR. And while some say good riddance, we believe it’s important that you’re recognized for your leaps, pivots and rolling with those daily punches.”

With more details to come, OTR Chamber is currently inviting community members to nominate small businesses and their staff for a diverse list of OTR Made Awards.

Nominate someone for recognition

OTR Chamber will accept nominations through Monday, March 8.