YWCA to launch 21-Day Racial Equity and Social Justice Challenge

YWCA Greater Cincinnati will be launching its 21-Day Racial Equity and Social Justice Challenge on March 1 as part of a national movement to engage communities in anti-racist work.

Last year, the challenge drew in more than 30,000 people from 1,800 zip codes across the country. It was seen as a powerful tool for companies, municipalities, nonprofits and religious institutions to begin to implement equitable change.

YWCA Greater Cincinnati Executive Director Barbara Perez

Participants receive a daily email directing them to curated activities, such as reading an article, listening to a podcast, watching a video, or reflecting on their own personal experiences. Each activity is designed to foster greater understanding and awareness, as well as challenge participants to confront their own understandings and to take action towards the advancement of racial equity.

Taking part in activities like this, YWCA said, will help participants discover how racial inequity and social injustice impact their community. Activities are also designed to connect with others and identify ways to dismantle racism and other forms of discrimination. All content is curated by YWCA for 2021 to include up-to-date material for participants.

Registration for the challenge is now open.